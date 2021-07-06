Erika Jayne Girardi swaps counsel as Dinsmore exits case again

Singer and actress Erika Jayne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Less than three weeks after Dinsmore & Shohl dropped Erika Jayne Girardi as a client and then quickly reversed course, the firm is stepping aside for a Southern California litigator to take over as the reality star's lead lawyer.

Evan Borges, a Costa Mesa, California-based partner at Greenberg Gross, filed attorney substitution notices in Los Angeles bankruptcy court on Tuesday, stating he was taking over as Girardi's attorney of record from Dinsmore and its Los Angeles managing partner, Peter Mastan.

The counsel shakeup is the latest development in the bankruptcy of trial lawyer Tom Girardi and his shuttered law firm, Girardi Keese. Girardi and his firm were forced into bankruptcy following allegations that he mishandled $2 million in client settlement funds and stiffed a string of creditors.

Borges' law firm profile bills him as a "trial attorney with more than 28 years of experience in complex business litigation matters," including bankruptcy litigation. Prior to joining Greenberg Gross in 2015, he practiced at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Irell & Manella.

He began representing Erika Jayne Girardi on June 24, according to bankruptcy court records, making filings alongside Mastan and Dinsmore.

The substitution notices did not give a reason for the change. Neither Borges, Mastan nor a spokesman for Dinsmore responded to requests for comment.

Mastan in mid-June said Dinsmore was dropping Girardi as a client, citing a "fundamental and material breakdown" in their relationship, only to voluntarily dismiss and withdraw that filing days later.

Attorneys for the Chapter 7 trustees have begun to probe whether Tom Girardi and his shuttered law firm, Girardi Keese, fraudulently transferred assets to his estranged wife.

Borges and Mastan last month filed a motion asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell to reconsider his order allowing Chapter 7 trustee Elissa Miller to hire solo practitioner Ronald Richards as her special litigation counsel to investigate those transfers.

The reality TV star accused Richards of making "false and inflammatory social media posts and public statements about her" that violate ethical rules. Her June 25 motion came after Richards alleged that Erika Jayne Girardi's companies received more than $20 million from Girardi Keese.

Miller and Richards did not respond to a request for comment. Russell gave them until Friday to respond to the motion in court.

