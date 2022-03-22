Ethics panel: Ex-Hunton partner unfit for D.C. bar reinstatement

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen reflected in an ambulance in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

(Reuters) - A former Hunton & Williams partner who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017 has not demonstrated his "fitness" to resume practicing law in the District of Columbia, an ethics panel said in a report released on Tuesday.

The three-member hearing committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility said Robert Schulman failed to show "that he recognizes the seriousness of his conduct."

Schulman "gave extremely sensitive client information about a potential merger" to his broker amid a discussion about his investment portfolio, the panel said. Schulman has maintained his innocence despite his conviction in Brooklyn federal court. The ethics committee's report was a recommendation that will be further subject to review.

"Schulman does not appear to have engaged in much introspection" about violating the rules that govern lawyer conduct, the committee said. "To the contrary, the tenor of his testimony was that while he technically violated the rules, he does not believe he truly did anything wrong."

Schulman and his lawyer, Christopher Mead of Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears, did not immediately return messages on Tuesday seeking comment.

A member of the committee declined to comment, as did Hamilton Fox III, head of the D.C. office of disciplinary counsel.

Schulman worked at Hunton & Williams for more than a decade, starting in 2000, and he served for a time as the firm's co-leader of the life sciences group. His license was suspended in 2018 for three years, and he was required to show "fitness" to be readmitted.

The D.C. bar's disciplinary counsel office did not oppose readmission.

Schulman's "testimony as a whole reflects that he understands that his conduct was not merely stupid, but a serious breach of his obligations as a lawyer," Fox and deputy disciplinary counsel Julia Porter told the committee.

Last year, Schulman told the ethics panel he wanted to work in the law with a friend at a small patent law office in Virginia.

"I wouldn't wish an indictment and a conviction on my worst enemy, and if I could wave a magic wand and make it all go away, even if it meant removing all the personal growth I had, I would wave that magic wand," Schulman said then.

The case is In the Matter of Robert M. Schulman, D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, No. 21-BD-021.

