Ethics and vaccine information: a playbook for the pandemic

February 14, 2022 - COVID-19, apart from remaking the nature of legal work, puts lawyers in ethical uncertainty. Should we share information about masks, vaccines, and public health policies with our clients? Should we actively encourage our clients to get vaccinated?

Further, ethical duties to protect privacy and avoid conflicts of interest raise questions around knowing a client's vaccination status. Could knowing our clients' vaccine status, for example, compromise our ability to objectively and zealously advocate for them?

First, lawyers have a duty to express independent judgment and candor when counseling their clients. ABA Rule 2.1 states:

In representing a client, a lawyer shall exercise independent professional judgment and render candid advice. In rendering advice, a lawyer may refer not only to law but to other considerations such as moral, economic, social and political factors, that may be relevant to the client's situation.

Our superpower is telling fact from fiction. Armed with facts, we contribute to the public discourse, uphold the rule of law, and promote positive social norms. Similarly, Rule 2.1 can function to prohibit lawyers from spreading misinformation about vaccines.

In addition, lawyers, particularly in nonprofits and other service work, tend to play an important role in encouraging safe behavior. Just as a lawyer may discourage a client from driving drunk, it follows that a lawyer under Rule 2.1 should encourage a client to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For example, if a client is facing eviction and homelessness, a lawyer who encourages their client to get vaccinated could reduce the risk of illness and death as the risk of contracting COVID, due to homelessness, increases. Similarly, if a criminal defense client is facing incarceration, the lawyer's recommendation to get vaccinated protects the client from COVID exposure in jail.

However, there are reasons why lawyers should not inquire or opine about their clients' health. First is the issue of privacy. Any client should have a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding their health status. Unless it is directly relevant to the legal issue at hand, a client should not need to disclose, nor should the lawyer be entitled to inquire about, a client's health.

Second is the material limitation conflict, contained in ABA Rule 1.7, which governs conflicts of interest. This rule states that "a lawyer shall not represent a client if the representation involves a concurrent conflict of interest." This conflict is defined as including "a significant risk that the representation of one or more clients will be materially limited by the lawyer's responsibilities to another client, a former client or a third person or by a personal interest of the lawyer."

In other words, knowing a client's vaccine status might materially limit representation by a lawyer who strongly believes that the vaccines are beneficial. Also, a lawyer may be reluctant to meet an unvaccinated client in person to prepare a case, for fear of spreading COVID. A lawyer may also subconsciously infer a client's political views based on their vaccine status, and thus be less committed to zealously advocating for them.

However, these issues do not outweigh the greater public good in promoting public health and the immediate good of saving someone's life. Most lawyers can and do separate their duty to their client from their personal views about their client. And when a lawyer is asked by a client, "should I get the vaccine," the client, by seeking out this advice, is waiving their privacy on this issue.

In a broader sense, practical considerations support proof of vaccination for the sake of a functioning and efficient judicial system. District Court Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, in a Sept. 1, 2021, order, mandated that lawyers entering his courtroom in person show proof of vaccination. The judge wrote: "[t]here is an increasing risk that legal proceedings will be interrupted by COVID-19 infections, as judicial staff, case participants, or jury members find themselves under quarantine requirements."

Therefore, requiring vaccinations, according to this judge, reduced delays and helped further the administration of justice. These arguments apply to operating legal clinics and law offices too. If people contract COVID-19 and cannot work or need to quarantine, important institutions cannot function, and justice will be delayed. We all know that justice delayed is justice denied.

Lawyers may also be important actors in fighting vaccine hesitancy, which may be a function of structural barriers to access in many low-income communities. Therefore, lawyers, especially those who work in large institutional organizations like public defender offices, are often keenly aware of barriers faced by their clients, like access to information, transportation, and time. They can provide information about where and when free vaccines are being administered and inform people about laws that protect those who seek time off to get vaccinated.

Rule 1.8 also allows public interest lawyers to provide resources to their clients for incidental costs:

[A] lawyer representing an indigent client pro bono, through a nonprofit legal services or public interest organization and a lawyer representing an indigent client pro bono through a law school clinical or pro bono program may provide modest gifts to the client for food, rent, transportation, medicine and other basic living expenses.

Such resources can include funds or transit cards to travel to testing and vaccination sites. Lawyers can also advocate for more testing sites, more vaccination sites, and reach out to demographic groups who have lower vaccination rates.

In sum, the ethical rules do not clearly dictate how a lawyer must approach these issues. But common sense, facts, and reason should guide us.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.