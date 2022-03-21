EU court to rule Sept. 14 on Google's fight against record $4.8 bln EU fine

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court will rule on Sept. 14 on Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google's challenge against a record 4.34 billion euros ($4.8 billion) EU antitrust fine levied for using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

The judgment from the Luxembourg-based General Court comes 10 months after the world's most popular internet search engine lost its fight in the same court against a 2.42-billion-euro penalty in another case. It has filed an appeal. read more

A Court spokesperson confirmed the date.

During a five-day court hearing last year, Google called the European Commission fine staggering and inappropriate. read more

The company has racked up more than 8 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade. EU antitrust enforcers are now investigating Google over its data use and an online advertising pact with Facebook (FB.O).

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

