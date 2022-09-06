EU regulators to decide on Philip Morris, Swedish Match deal by Oct. 11
BRUSSELS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have set Oct. 11 as a deadline for their preliminary review of Philip Morris International Inc's (PM.N) $16 billion bid for tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match (SWMA.ST), a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday.
Philip Morris announced the proposed takeover in May that would cut its dependence on cigarettes and boost its presence in the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives. read more
The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without remedies at the end of its scrutiny or it can open a four-month-long investigation if it has serious concerns.
Swedish Match generates the bulk of its profit from Swedish-style moist snuff called "snus".
