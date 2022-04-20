Ex-Brooklyn judge gets 15 months in prison for impeding federal probe

The federal court building at 500 Centre Street is pictured in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sylvia Ash was found guilty of obstructing Municipal Credit Union investigation

(Reuters) - A former Brooklyn Supreme Court judge who was found guilty of obstructing an investigation into the embezzlement of funds from a major New York credit union, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Wednesday.

According to a Justice Department statement, Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan handed down the sentence to Sylvia Ash, who resigned from her position as a justice of the New York State Supreme Court on April 4.

Ash's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the sentence.

Ash was the chair of the board of directors of Municipal Credit Union (MCU), a multibillion dollar financial institution. During her tenure, then-CEO and president Kam Wong was found to have embezzled millions from the organization.

Ash was charged in 2019 after she signed a false memo to justify payments that Wong took from MCU, which was given to law enforcement officers, according to the initial complaint.

She also deleted emails and text messages to destroy evidence related to the embezzlement, the filing said.

Ash was convicted in December in federal court of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to a federal agent.

She was also sentenced to two years' supervised release and ordered to pay a fine of $80,000.

Earlier this month, Ash's lawyers at Morrison & Foerster asked for a non-prison sentence. They requested time served and three years’ supervised release, along with community service and mental health treatment requirements.

The attorneys said the longer government-recommended sentence “incorrectly attributes the full extent" of Wong’s embezzlement to Ash.

They called Ash's misconduct an "aberration in a life dedicated to public service."

The assistant U.S. attorneys that worked on the case did not immediately return requests for comment.

Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement that "today’s sentence sends a clear message that those who attempt to thwart a federal investigation face serious consequences for that corrosive conduct.”

The case is United States v. Ash, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00780.

For the United States: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eli Mark, Daniel Richenthal, Jonathan Rebold, and Alona Sarah Katz

For Ash: Carrie Cohen, Janie Buckley and Nathan Reilly of Morrison & Foerster; Michael Bellinger of Schiff Hardin; and Roger Archibald

