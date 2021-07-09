Ex-Clinton White House counsel sues N.Y. firm over Sept. 11 fees

The 9/11 Memorial site in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Companies Law firms Jack Quinn alleges breach of contract against plaintiffs firm Kreindler & Kreindler

(Reuters) - Jack Quinn, a longtime Washington, D.C., lawyer who served in the Bill Clinton White House and is now a Big Law partner, is suing a New York plaintiffs' firm for legal fees he says he's owed for his work supporting families of victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Quinn, a partner in Washington at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, where he leads the government affairs and public policy practice, filed the lawsuit Thursday against Kreindler & Kreindler in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The complaint alleges breach of contract and seeks an accounting from the law firm and access to financial records related to Sept. 11 families. Quinn pointed to agreements he executed with the firm starting in 2013 that call for fee-sharing based on a percentage recovery formula.

"While Quinn has been devoted to the cause of the 9/11 families, he never offered to spend eight years laboring on legal, political and media activities as an unpaid volunteer for the defendants," Quinn's complaint said.

James Kreindler, name partner at Kreindler & Kreindler, did not immediately return email and phone messages on Friday seeking comment. Quinn also did not immediately return a request for comment.

Quinn's lawyer, Kevin Byrnes of the Tysons, Virginia-based boutique Fluet Huber + Hoang, declined to comment.

The suit did not identify any specific dollar amount in fees allegedly owed to Quinn through litigation and a U.S. fund for victims of terror attacks. There has not been a judgment or award in Sept. 11 litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in which Quinn said he and Kreindler & Kreindler have "shared clients."

Quinn's suit said he was entitled to compensation from legal fees the firm has received, or would receive, from the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

"Kreindler repeatedly sought out Quinn and exploited his services over the course of the last eight years," the complaint said. "In turn, Quinn has vigorously and effectively worked, and continues to work, on behalf of the clients he shares with defendants."

The suit said much of Quinn's work "has involved analysis of and advocacy for the legal and policy bases justifying enactment of" the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, or JASTA.

Families of Sept. 11 victims were allowed to continue damages suits against the government of Saudi Arabia after the law's enactment. The Saudi government has denied responsibility for the 2001 terror attacks.

Quinn was White House counsel to then-President Bill Clinton from 1995 to 1997, when he rejoined Arnold & Porter as a partner. He co-founded and led the bipartisan public affairs firm Quinn Gillespie & Associates from 2000 to 2015.

The case is John Quinn v. Kreindler & Kreindler and James Kreindler, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-01824.

For the plaintiff: Kevin Byrnes of Fluet Huber + Hoang

For the defendant: No appearance docketed

