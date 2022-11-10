Ex-Dentons partner can’t dodge arbitration by claiming he was employee: Calif. appeals court

Related documents California appellate decision View

(Reuters) - After 18 months of mind-bendingly complex procedural litigation in New York and California state courts, California lawyer Jinshu “John” Zhang is running out of options to evade arbitration in New York against Dentons, the firm that ousted him in 2021 in the midst of an exceedingly ugly dispute over a multimillion-dollar contingency fee.

An intermediate California appeals court ruled on Wednesday that it’s up to a New York arbitrator to decide whether Zhang is bound by the Dentons partnership agreement he signed -- or whether Zhang was actually an employee of the firm and can therefore invoke a California state law mandating California jurisdiction for disputes between California workers and their employers.

The new appellate ruling foreclosed an intricate litigation maneuver that, according to the court, might have allowed employees to undermine the Federal Arbitration Act by using the state law, known as Labor Code Section 925, to contravene their employment agreements.

“The proposition that Labor Code Section 925, when invoked by a plaintiff, automatically strips another state’s courts of jurisdiction is unsupported by legal authority, is antithetical to notions of comity and is at odds with the animating purpose of the Federal Arbitration Act,” wrote Justice Elizabeth Grimes of the California 2nd District Court of Appeal for a panel that also included Justices Maria Stratton and John Wiley.

Zhang counsel Daniel Csillag of Murphy Rosen told me by email that he plans to ask the California Supreme Court – which last summer called on the intermediate appellate court to hear full briefing on Zhang’s arguments – to review Wednesday’s ruling. “The decision does not address the question our petition presented,” Csillag said. “Instead, the decision permits employers to evade Section 925 by the expedient of including a delegation clause in the employment contract.”

Dentons counsel James Fogelman of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher declined to provide a statement on Wednesday's ruling.

The background: Zhang, as the California appeals court noted, was an equity partner at Dentons. In 2018, he landed a big assignment, to represent a Chinese client in the enforcement of an arbitration award. Dentons won the case. Its reward, according to Zhang, was slated to be the biggest contingency fee in Dentons’ history.

Zhang wanted to renegotiate his compensation based on the windfall. Dentons management committee members told him he’d have to wait for his annual review. “Matters thereafter deteriorated,” the California appellate decision said, in a wry bit of understatement.

To make a long, nasty story short, Dentons accused Zhang of trying to cut a side deal with the client to keep nearly all of the money for himself. Zhang, in turn, alleged that Dentons partners engaged in chicanery to squeeze him out of a fair share of the fee. In May 2021, the Dentons board voted to fire Zhang for breaching his partnership agreement.

Dentons also launched emergency arbitration in New York against its erstwhile partner. I summarized the ensuing frenzy of litigation in California and New York in a previous column. Wednesday’s appellate decision recounts it in more detail, but all you really need to know is that Zhang’s efforts to halt the merits phase of the arbitration culminated in the appeal at the California 2nd District.

Zhang argued that regardless of his arbitration agreement, Section 925 gives California courts sole authority to decide the threshold question of whether he was a Dentons employee.

A clause in the arbitration agreement that delegated such gateway issues to an arbitrator in New York was irrelevant, he argued, because he framed his California litigation as a dispute about whether New York was a “court of competent jurisdiction” in light of the California law mandating California’s jurisdiction.

Dentons insisted that Zhang was trying to complicate a simple matter. He signed an agreement that required him to arbitrate disputes before an arbitrator in New York. The agreement delegated threshold questions to the arbitrator. So, Dentons said, it’s up to the arbitrator to decide whether Zhang is a partner. If he is, the arbitration moves forward in New York. If he’s an employee, Dentons acknowledges, he can demand California jurisdiction.

Zhang raised various challenges to Dentons’ arguments for the primacy of the delegation clause. The appeals court rejected all of them, including what it called a “mystifying” argument that “arbitrability is not the issue in this proceeding.’”

Indeed, in response to Zhang’s insistence that the case is about jurisdiction, not arbitrability, the state appeals court cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021 decision in Viking River Cruises, Inc. v. Moriana, which, as I’m sure you recall, held that employers can require workers to arbitrate individual claims under California’s Private Attorneys General Act. Viking, the appeals court said, clarifies that arbitration agreements are a form of forum selection clause. Such agreements can’t abridge substantive rights, including under state law, the appeals court said, but they can direct how those rights are processed.

The court held that its interpretation of Zhang’s rights under his agreement with Dentons and under California labor law is consistent with Supreme Court precedent, including in Viking River. His alternative reading is not, according to Wednesday’s decision.

“He would have us ignore his agreement to delegate arbitrability issues to the arbitrator and conclude that section 925 automatically renders a New York court incompetent to decide a motion to compel arbitration,” the court said. “That would erect an obstacle to arbitration that is inconsistent with the FAA’s principle that parties are free to determine the issues subject to arbitration.”

The amazing thing is that it’s taken 18 months just to get a ruling on who should decide where Zhang and Dentons fight out their dispute. In all of the furious litigation so far, in other words, they’ve only resolved where the threshold question of arbitrability will be contested – and even that determination could still be overturned if the California Supreme Court decides to grant review of Wednesday’s ruling.

So much for the speed and efficiency of arbitration.

