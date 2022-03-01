Ex-Hong Kong securities commission official to join Kirkland & Ellis

A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China are seen in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Summary

Summary Law firms Brian Ho worked at Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong for 20-plus years

Ho will start at Kirkland & Ellis in August The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A former executive director of The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Brian Ho, will join Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in the firm’s transactional group on Aug. 29, after a cooling off period required by the regulatory body, the firm said.

Based in Hong Kong, Ho has expertise in mergers & acquisitions, private equity and capital markets, Kirkland said.

Ho retired from the SFC as the executive director of corporate finance on Aug. 27 of last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

During his tenure at the regulator, Kirkland said his responsibilities included pre-IPO consultations and overseeing takeovers and mergers regulations and listing policy matters.

Kirkland said he played a role in the launch of China-Hong Kong Stock Connect, a program that allows investors in Hong Kong and around the world to trade shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange via the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

“Brian has a well-earned reputation for contributing to the successful development of Hong Kong as a leading global financial center,” said Hong Kong-based Kirkland transactional partner David Zhang.

Ho will be the latest addition to Kirkland’s Asia transactional practice, which the firm says consists of more than 140 lawyers and other legal professionals in Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.