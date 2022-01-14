Ex-Hunton partner presses bar readmission after securities conviction

Summary

Summary Law firms Robert Schulman was an IP lawyer prosecuted in an insider-trading case

Schulman has denied criminal liability but acknowledged an ethics breach The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A former leading patent lawyer at Hunton & Williams who was convicted in 2017 on securities fraud charges told an attorney ethics panel this week that he has learned from his professional misconduct and should be allowed to practice law again.

Robert Schulman's bar license was suspended for three years after his insider-trading prosecution, and a Washington, D.C., court required him to show his fitness to practice before any reinstatement. A hearing panel reviewed his case in December and now will weigh written submissions from Schulman and the D.C. bar's disciplinary office.

Schulman was prosecuted in Brooklyn federal court for tipping off his financial adviser about Pfizer Inc's $3.6 billion plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc, one of his clients at Hunton & Williams at the time. He denied criminal liability then, and now.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The circumstances of his ethics case mark a rare proceeding in which a lawyer who denied culpability during a criminal prosecution later seeks reinstatement to the bar without admitting guilt. Schulman's appeal of his conviction failed.

The D.C. disciplinary counsel has not stated whether the bar will oppose Schulman's reinstatement bid.

Schulman's testimony last month "demonstrated a sincere recognition that he blurred the lines between his personal and professional relationships and did not exercise the proper respect for client confidences," his lawyer, Christopher Mead of the Washington, D.C., boutique Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears, wrote in the new filing.

Mead did not return a message seeking comment, nor did Schulman. A representative from Hunton Andrews Kurth, as the firm is now called, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Schulman was at Hunton & Williams for more than a decade, starting in 2000, and he served for a time as the firm's co-leader of the life sciences group. At the time he was indicted, Schulman had jumped firms to Arent Fox.

Schulman did not testify at his trial. At the D.C. ethics hearing last month, he acknowledged violating ethics rules. "I did that on my own, nobody held a gun to my head," he said.

If he is reinstated, Schulman told the ethics panel he wants to team up with a longtime friend at his small patent law office in Virginia.

"I wouldn't wish an indictment and a conviction on my worst enemy, and if I could wave a magic wand and make it all go away, even if it meant removing all the personal growth I had, I would wave that magic wand," Schulman said.

The case is In the Matter of Robert M. Schulman, D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, No. 21-BD-021.

For Schulman: Christopher Mead

For the bar: Julia Porter

Read more:

Ex-prosecutor in hit-and-run readmitted to Michigan bar

Former associate at big U.S. law firm hit with 3-year bar suspension

Ex-federal prosecutor suspended from practice in Michigan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.