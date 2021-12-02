Ex-investor challenges BridgeBio’s buy of biopharma biz Eidos

Summary

(Reuters) - An Eidos Therapeutics shareholder has accused the biopharmaceutical's major shareholder, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, of completing a conflicted deal to acquire Eidos, saying it stonewalled potential buyers who made higher bids.

SMART Local Unions and Councils Pension Fund, which previously held a stake in Eidos, filed a complaint against BridgeBio and its top executives in the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday. The suit comes after the former investor sued Eidos to see books and records about the deal in January.

BridgeBio spokesperson Grace Rauh said in a statement on Thursday that the company paid a fair price for Eidos and that the suit's claims were "without merit."

"We intend to vigorously contest the claims," Rauh said.

The Saxena White attorneys representing the pension fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did representatives for Eidos.

Genetic disease-focused drugmaker BridgeBio agreed to purchase the remaining stake in Eidos for either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per share, according to a 2020 press release.

Based on Eidos’ outstanding shares at the time of the deal, as noted in regulatory filings, the offer valued the company at more than $2.8 billion.

The SMART pension fund alleged that BridgeBio executives, who also held management roles in Eidos, pushed aside another bidder’s offer to buy the company for $120 per share.

The case is SMART Local Unions and Councils Pension Fund v. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-1030.

For the shareholder: Adam Warden, Jonathan Lamet, Thomas Curry and Tayler Bolton of Saxena White; Mark Lebovitch, Christopher Orrico and Gregory Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; and Jeremy Friedman and David Tejtel of Friedman Oster & Tejtel

For BridgeBio: Cliff Gardner of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

