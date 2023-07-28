Ex-Juul exec loses case accusing company of selling contaminated pods

Summary

Companies

Law Firms Siddharth Breja said superiors were hostile to his safety concerns

Lawsuit was sent to private abritration in 2020

July 28 (Reuters) - A former Juul Labs Inc executive has lost a case accusing the e-cigarette manufacturer of shipping about 1 million contaminated vaping pods to retailers and firing him in retaliation for complaining, after his lawsuit was sent to private arbitration.

In a joint filing in San Francisco federal court on Thursday, lawyers for Siddharth Breja and Juul said an arbitrator had ruled against Breja and ordered him to pay certain of the company's legal costs. They did not give any further details about the decision, but asked that the lawsuit be dismissed once Breja had paid the award.

Lawyers for Breja and Juul did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Breja, a former senior vice president of global finance, sued Juul in October 2019. He alleged that the company endangered consumers by refusing to recall mint-flavored e-cigarette nicotine pods against his "insistence and protests," or to issue a safety warning.

Breja said he began lodging safety complaints in 2019, objecting to the company re-selling products that were nearly a year old without a "best by" date on their packages. He said his complaints angered his superiors and that he was fired in retaliation in March 2019.

Juul denied all of the claims. The company sought to have the case sent to arbitration, which Breja did not oppose, and the federal court lawsuit was put on hold pending arbitration in March 2020.

Juul in 2019 pulled most of its e-cigarette flavors from the market and halted much of its advertising under pressure from regulators. Thousands of local government entities and individuals sued the company over its marketing practices, saying they targeted minors and downplayed health risks.

The company has settled most of the litigation against it, agreeing to pay more than $1 billion to 48 states and territories and $1.7 billion to individuals and local government entities.

Marlborough cigarette maker Altria Group Inc (MO.N), which held a 35 percent stake in Juul from 2018 until earlier this year, was also a defendant in the litigation and settled for $235 million in May.

The case is Breja v. Juul Labs Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-cv-7148.

For Breja: Nicole Wiitala of Sanford Heisler

For Juul: Brian Johnsrud of Duane Morris

Read more:

Juul sold 1 million contaminated vaping pods, ex-exec's lawsuit claims

Juul to pay $462 million to six states over youth addiction claims

Altria agrees to $235 mln settlement to resolve Juul-related cases

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









