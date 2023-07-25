Ex-Kirkland lawyer, law firm clash over subpoenas in bias lawsuit

Law Firms Kirkland & Ellis LLP Follow

July 25 (Reuters) - A former Kirkland & Ellis associate suing the law firm said a federal judge should prevent Kirkland from obtaining employment records through subpoenas it sent to her past law firm employers.

Former Kirkland associate Zoya Kovalenko said in a letter filed in Oakland, California federal court on Monday that Kirkland's subpoenas to law firms Paul Hastings and Fish & Richardson are "invasive and harassing" in nature.

The requests seek "extensive" personal and sensitive information that is not relevant to her claims or that relates to defenses Kirkland has not yet asserted, she said.

Kovalenko, a former intellectual property litigation associate in Kirkland's San Francisco office, sued the Chicago-founded law firm and a group of current and former partners in October, claiming the firm favored her male counterparts and fired her after 10 months in September 2021 because she complained about her treatment.

Kirkland is seeking a variety of documents and files from the two law firms, including Kovalenko's personnel documents; files related to leaves of absences, medical restrictions or disabilities; compensation and benefits documents; and non-privileged litigation documents, according to an attachment to Monday's joint letter from Kovalenko and the firm.

Kirkland in the letter called her objections to the subpoenas "meritless." The firm said Kovalenko's "reduced privacy interest is outweighed by K&E's significant need for the subpoenaed documents," citing reasons why each category of documents requested is relevant to her claims.

Kovalenko, who is representing herself in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Kirkland declined to comment through a spokesperson, and the firm's lawyers at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe did not immediately respond.

The subpoenas seek information from Fish & Richardson by July 25 and Paul Hastings by July 27, according to the Monday filing. Fish objected and said it will not produce documents until meeting with Kirkland, the filing said.

Kirkland agreed to a Paul Hastings extension request to August 4, it said. Paul Hastings said it would respond further after a court ruling on a motion to quash, the letter said.

Spokespeople from Paul Hastings and Fish & Richardson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kovalenko said in the filing that she plans to move to quash the subpoenas and for a protective order forbidding the discovery.

She said Kirkland's "fishing expedition" could have a chilling effect on her reputation and prospective employment.

The case is Zoya Kovalenko v. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 3:22-cv-05590.

For Zoya Kovalenko: Zoya Kovalenko

For Kirkland & Ellis: Lynne Hermle of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

