Ex-Loeb & Loeb client's arbitration award upheld despite attorney licensing issue

Summary

Summary Law firms California judge confirmed that arbitration award was valid despite partial invalidation of underlying retainer agreement

Loeb & Loeb client's attempt to take professional negligence claims to court was rejected

(Reuters) - A California state appeals court has affirmed a former Loeb & Loeb client's arbitration award against the law firm in spite of objections that the arbitration clause in their initial retainer agreement was invalid.

The Second District Court of Appeal in California on Tuesday upheld a Los Angeles Superior Court ruling that the retainer agreement remained valid, even though one of the Loeb & Loeb attorneys who represented Mark Brawerman and his food company Turtle Mountain Inc. (TMI) was unlicensed to practice in California during the time the work was done.

A three-judge panel of the state appeals court also rejected Braverman and TMI's argument that their $5.6 million professional negligence claims against Loeb & Loeb should go to court, instead of arbitration, where they had been awarded a lesser sum of around $232,000.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Attorneys for TMI and Brawerman at the Law Office of Steven R. Friedman and for Loeb & Loeb at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Tuesday ruling. Contact information for TMI was not immediately available.

The plaintiffs signed a retainer agreement in 2004 with Loeb & Loeb to represent them in a financing transaction with venture capital firm Wasserstein Ventures, according to the ruling.

The lead Loeb & Loeb partner Thomas Rohlf asked associate Christopher Kelly to assist him, the ruling said. It said Kelly was then not yet admitted to the bar in California, where the work was taking place.

Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Loeb & Loeb spokesperson said there was a delay in the completion of Kelly's admissions paperwork, as well as his ultimate admission to the California Bar in July 2005. Loeb & Loeb has since refined its attorney relocation process, the spokesperson said.

The Tuesday ruling said Brawerman and TMI pursued professional negligence claims against Loeb & Loeb in 2015, alleging the firm failed to protect Brawerman’s control over TMI during negotiations with Wasserstein. The dispute was referred to arbitration as per the retainer agreement.

In 2019, before arbitration hearings began, the clients discovered Kelly had not been licensed in California, the ruling said.

They then argued this meant the retainer agreement containing the arbitration clause was invalid, and so the negligence claims should go to court, it said.

The arbitrator denied their request, saying the retainer agreement remained valid because other Loeb & Loeb attorneys who worked on the transaction were licensed in the state. The Los Angeles trial court reached the same conclusion.

On the overall negligence matter, however, the arbitrator ruled in the client's favor, awarding TMI around $232,000.

A spokesperson for Loeb & Loeb said the firm is pleased with the state appeals court's Tuesday ruling.

The case is Mark Brawerman v. Loeb & Loeb, 2nd District Court of Appeal in California, B305802.

For Brawerman: Steven R. Friedman and Michael E. Friedman of the Law Office of Steven R. Friedman

For Loeb & Loeb: Robert E. Mangels and Andrew I. Shadoff of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.