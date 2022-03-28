Ex-MiMedx CFO can't escape SEC lawsuit over accounting practices

Summary

Summary Law firms Judge rejects CFO's argument that he lacked knowledge of fraudulent practices

Complaint against Michael Senken centers on secret deal with distributor The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The former chief financial officer of biotech company MiMedx Group Inc has lost a bid to dismiss civil claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing him of defrauding investors by helping to falsify the company's books.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan on Monday rejected Michael Senken's argument that he was not aware of the alleged misconduct. The company's former chief executive and chief operating officers were both criminally convicted in a related case, but Senken has never faced criminal charges.

Authorities had accused the company and its executives of using sham consulting agreements and other means to inflate MiMedx's reported revenue by about $9.5 million to make it appear that the company, which sells biologic products including skin grafts and amniotic fluid, had met its public revenue targets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The SEC's claims against Senken largely stemmed from an agreement in which MiMedx allowed one of its distributors, which sold its tissue graft products to the Department of Veterans Affairs, to receive the products before being reimbursed by the VA and then paying MiMedx. The agency said the company should have accounted for that revenue when it was actually paid, not when it shipped to the distributor.

Senken had argued that he did not supervise that arrangement, but Buchwald said evidence, including internal company communications, showed he was "clearly aware of the arrangement or reckless for not knowing of it."

The SEC also claimed Senken falsely told auditors that the company complied with accounting rules. Senken argued in his motion to dismiss that those statements were opinion, but Buchwald rejected that argument as "to be generous, borderline risible."

The SEC and a lawyer for Senken could not immediately be reached for comment.

Former MiMedx CEO Parker Petit and COO William Taylor were each sentenced to a year in prison in February 2021, after they were found guilty of fraud at trial the previous November.

The case is SEC v. MiMedx Group Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cv-10927.

For SEC: Stephen McKenna of the SEC

For Senken: Mark Cohen of Cohen & Gresser

Read more:

Ex-MiMedx CEO gets year in prison for accounting scheme

Former MiMedx COO sentenced to year in prison

Former MiMedx execs guilty of securities fraud, ending first white-collar NY federal trial since March

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.