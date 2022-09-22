Ex-patent officials, U.S. judges join lobbyist for IP policy push

(Reuters) - A senior lobbyist with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a quartet of former federal judges and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office leaders on Thursday launched a new organization to influence U.S. intellectual property policy.

The nonprofit group, the Council for Innovation Promotion, said in an announcement that it aims to fend off threats to innovation with an "ambitious campaign to educate policymakers and the public about the importance of IP rights."

Its leadership board includes Obama Administration PTO director David Kappos, Trump PTO director Andrei Iancu and former federal appellate judges Paul Michel and Kathleen O'Malley.

Kappos is now a partner at the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, while Iancu and O'Malley are partners at Irell & Manella. O'Malley and Michel served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., which hears cases related to patent law.

Former Republican U.S. congressional staffer Frank Cullen is leaving a decade-long role as vice president of U.S. policy at the U.S. Chamber's Global Innovation Policy Center to serve as the new group's executive director. The Chamber is the largest U.S. business lobby.

Cullen did not describe how the new group is funded but said its members include small businesses and large companies from "various industry sectors." He said the group will "evaluate the need to hire outside lobbyists in the future."

Kappos told Reuters that the group would most often focus on "higher-level" policy debates that "relate to the importance of a strong intellectual property system writ large" instead of the "minutiae" of particular legislation.

Iancu has represented companies including Ariosa Diagnostics Inc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc and B/E Aerospace Inc in patent litigation. Kappos' recent clients include biopharmaceutical company Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and healthcare tech company Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc, which he represented in billion-dollar-plus acquisitions by Pfizer Inc and TPG Capital, respectively.

Leaders of the new group said they hoped to dispel misconceptions about intellectual property that they argue weaken the U.S. system. For example, Kappos criticized proposals to waive IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines, which supporters say would increase global access.

The coronavirus vaccines "wouldn't have existed in the first place" without strong IP protections to incentivize innovation," Kappos said.

