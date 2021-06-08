Ex-Plated shareholders can sue Albertsons over merger payout, Del. court says

Customers leave an Albertsons grocery store with their purchases in Burbank, California July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Former shareholders of Plated can pursue a narrowed breach of contract suit accusing Albertsons Cos Inc of intentionally preventing the meal kit company from receiving some payments related to its acquisition by the grocery chain, the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III said on Monday that it was reasonably conceivable that Albertsons altered Plated’s proven e-commerce strategy with the intent to avoid making $125 million in milestone payments, violating the 2017 merger agreement.

The lawsuit was brought by Shareholder Representative Services (SRS) LLC, advised by Nixon Peabody and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell, on behalf of former Plated shareholders.

Boise, Idaho-based, Albertsons is represented by Schulte Roth & Zabel and Barnes & Thornburg.

Slights, however, dismissed allegations that Albertsons intentionally misrepresented how it would operate Plated to secure the acquisition.

SRS attorneys John Ruskusky and Lisa Sullivan of Nixon Peabody said in a statement that the plaintiffs were pleased with the court's decision and look forward to proceeding with the claim.

An attorney and a representative for Albertsons declined to comment on Tuesday.

One of the largest U.S. grocers, Albertsons announced in 2017 that it had swallowed up Plated, which was officially known as DineInFresh Inc, for $175 million in cash. Former shareholders of California-based Plated could receive up to $125 million more if revenue targets were reached after the acquisition closed, according to court records.

The owner of supermarket chains including Albertsons and Safeway said at the time of the deal that the acquisition would add meal prep kits to the shelves of the more than 2,300 stores, according to the deal announcement.

Plated’s business model initially focused on customers who purchased subscriptions to have the meal kits regularly delivered to their homes and the acquisition agreement linked the milestone payments to revenue targets.

According to the 2020 lawsuit, Albertsons had promised to support and bolster Plated's subscription business during merger talks but after the deal closed it began devoting Plated’s resources to serving the grocer’s brick-and-mortar stores to allegedly avoid the milestone payments in violation of the merger agreement.

The vice chancellor agreed with Albertsons that the shareholders were unjustified in relying on the alleged misrepresentations because the merger included a clause that said the contract superseded all other written and oral agreements.

Slights said that “clause alone is sufficient to bar a fraud claim based on expressions of future intent or future promises.”

The case is Shareholder Representative Services LLC v. Albertsons Companies Inc, Chancery Court of the State of Delaware, No. 2020-0710.

For SRS: John Ruskusky and Lisa Sullivan of Nixon Peabody; and John DiTomo of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Albertsons: Michael Swartz and Taleah Jennings of Schulte Roth & Zabel; and Thomas Hanson of Barnes & Thornburg

