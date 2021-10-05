Ex-SEC lawyer, Covington practice head departs for Dentons

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Dentons has picked up David Kornblau, a former chief litigation counsel in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division, the firm said on Tuesday.

Kornblau most recently practiced for more than a decade at Covington & Burling, where he chaired the securities enforcement practice group. He joins Dentons' litigation and dispute resolution practice, as well as its white collar and government investigations practice, in New York.

Dentons is the world's largest firm by attorney headcount. The firm recently shook up its leadership structure in the U.S. when former U.S. chief executive, Mike McNamara, stepped down from the role in July.

Kornblau joined Covington in 2009 from Merrill Lynch & Co (now Bank of America's Merrill), where he served as head of global regulatory affairs.

He started in the SEC's enforcement unit in 1995 as a trial lawyer and served as its chief litigation counsel for about half of his decade-long tenure at the agency, according to his LinkedIn page.

A Covington representative said the firm wishes Kornblau well.

Sandra Hauser, head of Dentons' U.S. commercial litigation practice, said Kornblau's hire will benefit the firm's securities and commodities regulatory practice. "Helping clients navigate serious government investigations is where David excels," she said in a statement.

Kornblau advises clients on sensitive and complex investigations, internal probes and securities litigation, according to his Dentons bio. He has represented clients in investigations before the SEC and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Kornblau noted Dentons' large U.S. and global reach. "As the SEC and other U.S. regulators continue to ramp up, I think that is a terrific opportunity for me," he said.

He said he anticipates enforcement activity from the SEC and other agencies to increase as regulators "make clear their priorities, both in terms of new regulations and enforcement investigations."

He cited environmental, social and governance (ESG), special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and cryptocurrency as areas of regulatory focus, in addition to "evergreen" topics like insider trading and public company accounting and disclosure.

The Biden administration has reset priorities for many federal agencies, and law firms have recently hired former government lawyers to help clients make sense of developments.

Other large law firms that have added SEC veterans this year include Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Steptoe & Johnson and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

