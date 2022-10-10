Exactech orthopedic implant lawsuits sent to federal judge in Brooklyn

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Panel creates MDL for dozens of lawsuits filed in wake of recent product recalls

Panel also rejects consolidation for challenges to U.S. Post Office's use of gas-powered delivery vehicles















(Reuters) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday consolidated at least 75 lawsuits against orthopedic-device maker Exactech Inc by plaintiffs who allege that their knee or hip implants failed prematurely, requiring revision surgery.

Gainesville, Florida-based Exactech supported the plaintiffs’ call to create the multidistrict litigation (MDL). The company has recalled about 200,000 knee, hip and ankle prosthetics since August 2021, saying that “off-specification” packaging of devices may have allowed their polyethylene components to oxidize before the end of their stated shelf life.

The recalled products included several models of the Optetrak and Truliant knee implants; the Connexion GXL and Acumatch, MCS, and Novation hip implants; and Vantage ankle implants.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The plaintiffs asked the panel to include all litigation involving the recalled products in the MDL, even though none of them had received the ankle implant or the Acumatch, MCS and Novation hip implants. “If these types of cases materialize,” they can be considered for inclusion in the MDL as “tag-along” actions, Friday’s order says.

The JPML assigned the litigation to U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Brooklyn-based Eastern District of New York, where about one-third of the cases have been filed so far. The Optetrak device was developed at Hospital for Special Surgery in Brooklyn, the plaintiffs noted.

The plaintiffs had suggested a different judge in the Eastern District, but the panel chose Garaufis because he is “well-versed in the nuances of complex and multidistrict litigation,” the order says.

The Exactech litigation is one of three MDLs the panel has created since its Sept. 29 hearing in St. Louis.

Also on Friday, the panel rejected the U.S. Postal Service’s motion to consolidate three lawsuits challenging its March decision to stick with mostly gas-powered vehicles for its “next generation” delivery fleet.

The panel earlier denied MDL treatment for seven lawsuits involving different aspects of water rights in the Klamath River Basin.

The new multidistrict case is In re: Exactech Polyethylene Orthopedic Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 3044.

For movants Alexander and Rona Berger et al.: Ellen Relkin and Danielle Gold of Weitz & Luxenberg

For Exactech: Kim Schmid of Bowman and Brooke

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.