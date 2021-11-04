Expedia board, investors settle suit over Liberty Expedia merger

Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Expedia, Inc., at a conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc’s board and a group of shareholders have agreed to settle a suit challenging the travel technology business’s 2019 acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc., which owned a stake in Expedia.

The parties said in a Tuesday filing in the Delaware Chancery Court that they had resolved claims that Expedia chairman Barry Diller used the deal to remove limitations on his ability to pass his stake in the company to his stepson Alexander von Furstenberg.

The board has denied the allegations and did not admit wrongdoing.

If approved by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, the settlement would limit the number of Diller’s relatives or affiliates that could sit on Expedia’s board to two. That number drops to one after Diller leaves the company.

Lead plaintiff Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Plan’s attorneys from Labaton Sucharow, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Friedlander & Gorris did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Neither did Diller and von Furstenberg’s counsel from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The proposed settlement says that people connected to Diller can own no more than 20% of the company’s voting stake after he leaves. If a person or entity connected to Diller attempts to sell 10% or more of their voting stake, the agreement gives Expedia the right to make the first purchase offer.

Expedia agreed to purchase Liberty Expedia in April 2019 in an all-stock deal. As part of the deal, Diller received a roughly 29% voting stake in the combined company.

Shortly after the merger closed in July 2019, Expedia shareholders alleged that the deal was unfair and that they were "saddled into perpetuity with the Diller family’s dynastic ambitions," according to a consolidated October 2019 complaint.

The settlement comes after a special litigation committee formed by independent Expedia directors moved to dismiss the suit and concluded in an October 2020 report that the merger benefited shareholders and was not part of a plan for Diller to maintain “dynastic control."

The case is In Re Expedia Group Stockholders Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2019-0494.