Exxon fined $289k in case that cost ex-Paul Weiss partner SEC job

Paul Weiss, Oh sanctioned over deposition conduct

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to pay $288,900.78 of its opponents' legal fees in an international human rights case that led to the abrupt resignation of Alex Oh as the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division.

Thursday's order by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth follows his decision last year to admonish Oh and her former law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for litigation misconduct after Oh called her opposing counsel in the Exxon case "unhinged" and "agitated and combative" without evidence during a deposition.

As part of the sanctions order, Lamberth awarded attorneys' fees and other expenses to the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs had initially asked for more than $313,000, but Lamberth reduced the award in part because he found their attorneys at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll had taken some shortcuts in recording some of the hours they worked.

Paul Weiss is defending Exxon against allegations under the Alien Tort Statute that it supported murder and torture in Indonesia. Exxon has denied the allegations. The plaintiffs are villagers from Indonesia’s Aceh territory, who claimed they or family members were victims of murder, torture and other wrongful acts.

Oh, who was previously a leader of Paul Weiss' anti-corruption team, was one of the first people SEC chairman Gary Gensler hired for this team when he appointed her to head the agency's enforcement division on April 22, 2021.

She resigned from the SEC on April 28, as Lamberth was close to issuing his sanctions order against her and Paul Weiss. She cited a "development" in a case that would be "an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the division." Reuters has reported that she was referring to the Exxon case.

A spokesperson for Paul Weiss declined to comment. A spokesperson for Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Agnieszka Fryszman of Cohen Milstein, who is representing the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

Geoffrey Klineberg of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick represented Oh in the Exxon case on sanctions issues. He declined to comment.

The case is Doe v. Exxon, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 01-cv-1357.

For the plaintiffs: Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes, and International Rights Advocates

For Exxon Mobil Corp: Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

