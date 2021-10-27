Facebook fights to claw back 'inadvertent' release of docs to class lawyers

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Facebook Inc want a California federal judge to force the return of dozens of documents they said were "inadvertently" shared with the plaintiffs' lawyers leading a consumer antitrust class action, an attorney for the company said in court on Tuesday.

The documents at issue in the private lawsuit are among more than 12 million pages the social media giant disclosed to the Federal Trade Commission, said Sonal Mehta, a lawyer for Facebook at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. The FTC last year sued Facebook in Washington, D.C., federal court for alleged anticompetitive behavior.

Facebook argues that some of the material it gave to the FTC is protected or otherwise privileged and should not be in the hands of private plaintiffs' lawyers who sued the company last year for allegedly monopolizing the social network market. The discovery dispute tests the power of a party in a complex case to "claw back" errantly disclosed documents.

A U.S. magistrate judge, sounding exasperated, said she wanted to hear more from the parties before deciding whether to claw back the documents.

"This has already gone off the rails – this whole process," Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi said. She set a Nov. 2 deadline for the lawyers to propose a schedule to file court papers addressing whether the disputed records should be returned to Facebook.

Mehta did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday. Plaintiffs' lawyer Brian Dunne of Bathaee Dunne declined to comment.

Dunne said at Tuesday's hearing that Facebook can't claim the documents are privileged since the company shared them with the FTC. Mehta said in a court filing that the production of records to the FTC did not waive privilege.

DeMarchi urged the lawyers to try to work out their disputes.

"This will be a very difficult case no matter what. But it'll be even more difficult if you can't deal with this professional courtesy issue," the judge said.

The case is Klein v. Facebook Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:20-cv-08570.

For consumer class: Stephen Swedlow of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Shana Scarlett of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

For advertiser class: Brian Dunne and Yavar Bathaee of Bathaee Dunne; and Kristen Anderson of Scott + Scott

For Facebook: Sonal Mehta, David Gringer and Ari Holtzblatt of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

