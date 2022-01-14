Facebook, Google CEOs aware of formal advertising market deal -- court filing

Companies Alphabet Inc See all

Meta Platforms Inc See all

Microsoft Corp See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chief executives of both Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) were aware of a deal to carve up part of the online advertising market, according to an amended complaint filed by Texas and other states who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

The deal with Facebook, which Google called Jedi Blue, was signed off by Google CEO Sundar Pichai while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on an email thread discussing it.

Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.