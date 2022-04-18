FDA outlines new framework for evaluating potential food allergens

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued new draft guidance on how the agency plans to evaluate the public health importance of food allergens beyond those currently recognized as major threats.

While many foods can cause allergies, the FDA currently recognizes eight - milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans - as major allergens. It is set to add a ninth, sesame, to the list next year. Under federal regulation, packaged foods containing these ingredients must be labeled.

Those nine food allergens involve a type of antibody known as immunoglobulin E, which can trigger a life-threatening reaction. The FDA said Monday's draft guidance was part of the agency's efforts to evaluate emerging evidence about other non-listed food allergens that can cause serious reactions.

It is subject to a 120-day public notice and comment period before becoming final.

The guidance sets out what evidence the agency will consider in evaluating such allergens, including data about human exposure. It lays out a grade system, from mild to moderate to severe, for allergic reactions, which along with an allergy's prevalence in the population will be used to assess the threat it poses.

The guidance does not include details about what specific steps the agency might take after evaluating the threat of a potential allergen.

