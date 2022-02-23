FDA to redo key compounding pharmacy policy in win for industry

Summary

Summary Law firms New policy regarding interstate sales will now likely take years

Many compounding pharmacies currently largely avoid FDA oversight The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is suspending a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with states governing how compounding pharmacies' drugs are sold interstate and will engage in a years-long rulemaking process to adopt a new one.

The FDA's action was disclosed in a court filingon Tuesday after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., dealt the agency's oversight of the specialized pharmacies a blow in August by finding the MOU was improperly developed. Rachael Pontikes, a lawyer at Reed Smith for pharmacies who challenged the MOU in court, declined to comment. Industry trade group Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding called the FDA's decision a "significant victory."

The FDA did not respond to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compounded drugs are custom-made medications that traditionally were formulated by state-regulated pharmacies for specific patients. FDA historically left regulation of compounded drugs to the states.

But in recent decades, some pharmacies began selling thousands of doses of regularly used mixtures for physicians to keep for future use, even across state lines, prompting FDA concern that they were acting akin to drug manufacturers.

In response, Congress in 1997 amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and required the FDA to develop the MOU to set forth when individual state pharmacy boards had to report to it the interstate sales of compounded drugs.

Pressure to finalize the agreement grew following a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 linked to tainted drugs made by Massachusetts compounding pharmacy New England Compounding Center that sickened 793 people, more than 100 of whom died.

After several drafts and years of jousting with compounding pharmacies, the FDA in October 2020 unveiled an MOU that would set a ceiling for signatory states' pharmacies at 50%. All but five states were expected to sign. Litigation followed.

Ruling for seven pharmacies in August, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, found the agency failed to consider the economic impact on small pharmacies that prepare compounded drugs for individual patients that are not approved by the FDA.

Cooper sent the MOU back to the FDA for further consideration and asked it to report back on its plans.

In a Tuesday status report, the FDA through lawyers at the U.S. Justice Department said it decided to undergo a formal rulemaking process with public notice and a comment period to implement the MOU, which may take "several years" to complete.

The FDA said it will meanwhile continue to not enforce part of a 1997 law that limited pharmacies in states that did not sign the long-delayed MOU to distributing only 5% of their drugs interstate annually. It planned to begin enforcement in October.

The case is Wellness Pharmacy Inc v. Azar, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 20-cv-03082.

For the pharmacies: Rachael Pontikes and James Segroves of Reed Smith

For the FDA: Raquel Toledo of the U.S. Justice Department

Read more:

FDA must revisit major drug compounding policy, judge rules

Ex-pharmacy employees' appeal in meningitis case raises industry practice issue

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.