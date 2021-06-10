Fed Circ punts patent-related antitrust case for lack of patent issue

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lawsuit was based on alleged monopoly from fraudulent patent

Patent-related antitrust issue didn't justify Fed Cir jurisdiction

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday moved antitrust claims based on a patent to a sister circuit, finding it lacked jurisdiction over the case because it didn’t arise under U.S. patent law.

Antitrust claims based on allegedly fraudulent patents don't "inherently" present substantial issues of patent law, U.S. Circuit Judge Todd Hughes wrote for a three-judge panel that transferred the case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Appellant Chandler Mfg LLC sued Phoenix Services LLC in Wichita Falls, Texas federal court in 2019 under the Sherman Antitrust Act accusing the company of receiving a patent monopoly on its fracking-related technology through fraud at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which is known as a Walker Process claim under antitrust law.

Chandler's attorney Ted Baroody of Carstens & Cahoon said the Federal Circuit's ruling "speaks to the complexity of the legal issues surrounding Walker Process patent fraud."

Appellee Phoenix Services LLC and its attorney Devan Padmanabhan of Padmanabhan & Dawson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Phoenix had acquired the patent when it bought a company called Heat On-The-Fly in 2014, whose owner had patented the technology. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled in 2020 that Chandler lacked standing to bring the case, its claims were time barred, and it couldn't prove Phoenix was liable for Heat On-The-Fly's misconduct.

Chandler appealed the ruling to the Federal Circuit, and Phoenix asked to transfer the appeal to the 5th Circuit, arguing the Federal Circuit -- which has exclusive jurisdiction over patent appeals -- couldn't hear the case because it didn't arise under or implicate a substantial question of patent law.

Hughes, joined by Judge Raymond Chen and Senior Judge Evan Wallach, agreed with Phoenix that the antitrust case didn't relate closely enough to patent law to justify the court's jurisdiction. Even though Walker Process claims "may relate to patents in the colloquial use of the term," Chandler's claims arose under the Sherman Act and didn't depend on a substantial patent law question, Hughes said.

Hughes said that there were no patent issues outside of the Walker Process claim, and because the patent at issue in this case was already declared unenforceable, a court "may have little or no need to delve into patent law issues" at all. The Federal Circuit had ruled in an unrelated 2018 case that the patent was invalid after finding Heat On-The-Fly's owner didn't disclose public uses of the technology that predated his patent application.

Hughes noted his disagreement with a 2019 5th Circuit decision to return a similar antitrust case to the Federal Circuit, where he said the court "intimated that our precedent dictates that we have jurisdiction over standalone Walker Process claims."

"Walker Process claims usually arise in the context of patent litigation and therefore clearly involve our jurisdiction, but that does not mean every Walker Process claim gives rise to Federal Circuit jurisdiction," Hughes said.

The case is Chandler v. Phoenix Services LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1848.

For Chandler: Ted Baroody of Carstens & Cahoon

For Phoenix: Devan Padmanabhan of Padmanabhan & Dawson