Fed Circuit erases govt’s win in Hurricane Harvey flooding case

Submerged houses are seen by flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Rose City, Texas, U.S., on August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Summary

Summary Law firms Hundreds of ‘downstream’ plaintiffs say the Army Corps of Engineers temporarily took their property by releasing water from two dams

‘Upstream’ owners, on separate docket, won their taking claims and are litigating over damages

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday revived hundreds of lawsuits by Houston-area property owners who say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flooded their homes and businesses with as much as eight feet of water after Hurricane Harvey stalled over Texas in 2017.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that owners of property downstream from the Addicks-Barker dams can pursue their claims that the government has a constitutional obligation to compensate them for temporarily “taking” their property by releasing massive amounts of water from the reservoirs for more than a week.

The decision reverses a 2020 ruling by a lower-court judge, who dismissed the cases after finding that “neither Texas law nor federal law creates a protected property interest in perfect flood control.”

Texas courts have long recognized a property interest in “flowage easements” – that is, the right to allow someone else to store water on the land, even to the point of submerging it – and the plaintiffs did not lose that right by purchasing land downstream from the dams, Circuit Judge Tiffany Cunningham wrote. She was joined by Circuit Judges Alan Lourie and Raymond Chen.

The panel sent the case back to the Court of Federal Claims to consider the merits of the case and the Corps’ defenses.

Lead appellate counsel Russell Post of Beck Redden and co-counsel Rand Nolen of Fleming, Nolen & Jez each said they look forward to presenting the plaintiffs’ case on remand.

“There has never been any real question that property owners downstream of the Addicks-Barker reservoirs suffered billions of dollars in damages because the (Corps) chose to open the reservoir flood gates, sending millions of gallons of water down Buffalo Bayou and right into their living rooms,” Nolen said in an email.

A spokesman for the Corps declined to comment.

According to the Federal Circuit, both dams were built in the 1940s to protect Houston from flooding in the Buffalo Bayou. The nearly adjacent projects are located on opposite sides of Interstate 10.

The outer edges of the reservoirs, largely vacant in the 1940s, were left in private ownership but have since been developed. Hundreds of these current “upstream” owners also suffered flooding and sued the Corps.

The Court of Federal Claims consolidated all the claims, then created separate upstream and downstream dockets and assigned them to two different judges. The upstream owners prevailed on liability in 2019. A federal judge in Houston is currently holding trials on the upstream owners’ damages.

The downstream owners’ appellate case is Virginia Milton et al. and Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Co v. United States, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-1131.

For Milton et al: Russell Post of Beck Redden, Rand Nolen of Fleming, Nolen & Jez, J. Carl Cecere Jr of Cecere PC, and Bryant Banes of Neel, Hooper & Banes

For Travelers: Benjamin Lewis of Carroll Warren & Parker and Jeffrey Learned of Denenberg Tuffley

