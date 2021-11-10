Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Federal judge approves $626 million Flint, Michigan, water settlement

By
1 minute read

The Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Michigan, U.S. on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday approved a settlement worth $626 million for victims of the 2014 lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan, in a case brought by tens of thousands residents affected by the contaminated water.

"The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant," U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said in a 178-page order.

Flint’s troubles began in 2014 after the city switched its water supply to the Flint River from Lake Huron to cut costs. Corrosive river water caused lead to leach from pipes, tainting the drinking water and causing a Legionnaires’ outbreak.

The contamination prompted several lawsuits from parents who said their children were showing dangerously high blood levels of lead, which can cause development disorders. Lead can be toxic and children are especially vulnerable.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann

