Federal labor law protects potential plaintiffs from retaliation - court

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Safeguard for workers ‘about to testify’ also covers those about to join lawsuit said appeals court

Did not reach whether FLSA also protects job applicants

(Reuters) - A federal ban on retaliating against workers who are “about to testify” in a wage-and-hour lawsuit also protects those who are about to join the lawsuit as plaintiffs, a U.S. appeals court held in a groundbreaking decision.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a win for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp in an action filed by Matthew Uronis, who alleged that the company denied him a job at one of its subsidiaries in 2019 because it expected him to join a former co-worker’s lawsuit for overtime wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

A federal judge in Scranton, Pennsylvania dismissed Uronis’s lawsuit last year, holding that the FLSA’s anti-retaliation provisions did not protect him because he was neither a plaintiff nor “about to testify” in the co-worker’s lawsuit when Cabot turned down his application.

In the lower court’s view, “about to testify” meant scheduled to testify, or at least subpoenaed to do so. The 3rd Circuit, however, said such a narrow reading of the anti-retaliation rule would “gut” the FLSA’s purpose of protecting workers.

Instead, it read “testify” broadly, to include filing any “informational statement” with a court or other governmental agency.

“A consent to join a FLSA collective action is just that,” Circuit Judge L. Felipe Restrepo wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Jane Roth and Julio Fuentes. The question was one of first impression for the federal appellate courts, the opinion says.

Cabot Oil and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The natural-gas producer merged with Cimarex Energy last fall to create Houston-based Coterra Energy.

Uronis’s lawyer, Angeli Murthy of Morgan & Morgan, praised the court’s “well-reasoned” opinion in an email.

“The decision adheres to the statute’s letter and purpose, as well as long-standing Department of Labor interpretation, none of which supports leaving companies free to retaliate against employees that they anticipate will join an FLSA lawsuit,” Murthy said.

On remand, Uronis will face another hurdle: he must convince the district court that the FLSA also protects job applicants. Uronis and the Labor Department have said it does, but Cabot argued that the few courts to consider the question have all ruled otherwise.

The district court avoided the question by basing its dismissal on other grounds. The 3rd Circuit declined to consider the “fact-intensive” issue on appeal, sending it back to the district court.

The case is Matthew Uronis v. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1874.

For Uronis: Angeli Murthy of Morgan & Morgan

For Cabot Oil & Gas: Christian Antkowiak, Amy Barrette and Charles Cope of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

For Secretary, U.S. Department of Labor (amicus): Katelyn Poe of the U.S. Labor Department

