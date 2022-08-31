Feds implore court to review California fracking injunction

An exploratory well drills for oil in the Monterey Shale, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court panel jumped the gun when it blocked the U.S. government from issuing fracking permits off the coast of California, according to a request by the Biden administration for a new, full court hearing.

The Interior Department said in its request for a hearing by the full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals filed Wednesday that the court's earlier three-judge panel got it wrong when it determined the government's environmental assessment amounted to final agency action and, thus, was open to court challenges.

At issue is a May 2016 environmental assessment released by the Obama administration finding that fracking, acidization and other advanced “well stimulation techniques” would have no significant impact on the environment.

There are 23 oil and gas platforms off the coast of California, and 15 of those are slated for decommissioning, according to the court filing.

Center for Biological Diversity attorney Kristen Monsell, who represents groups who sued over the environmental reviews, said the government’s argument that no approvals for fracking have been issued is “misleading” because a district court issued an injunction out of concern for fracking impacts on endangered species years ago, Monsell said. Moreover, the government’s latest request for an en banc hearing simply regurgitates arguments that the 9th Circuit and district court had already rejected, she said.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see the Biden administration making the same arguments as the Trump administration,” Monsell said.

"Interior never adopted any plan," the government said in its request. "The environmental assessment never describes itself as a plan and expressly states that it is ‘not itself a decision document’ and that any future proposals for the use of well stimulation treatments ‘will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.’”

The lead case is Environmental Defense Center v. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-55526.

For Environmental Defense Center and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper: Margaret Morgan Hall and Linda Krop of EDC

For Center for Biological Diversity and Wishtoyo Foundation: Emily Jeffers, Kristen Monsell and Jean Su of CBD

For California and the California Coastal Commission: David Alderson and George Torgun of the California Attorney General’s Office

For the federal appellants: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Michael T. Gray, Joseph Kim and James Maysonett of the U.S. Justice Department

For intervenor ExxonMobil Corp: Jonathan Hunter of Jones Walker; and M. Randall Oppenheimer of O'Melveny & Myers

For intervenor DCOR: L. Poe Leggette of BakerHostetler

For American Petroleum Institute: Steven Rosenbaum of Covington & Burling

