Fenwick, Latham, Simpson Thacher connect for Nextdoor's SPAC union

(Reuters) - Fenwick & West, Latham & Watkins and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett are taking charge of social media app Nextdoor Inc's roughly $4.3 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company backed by venture capital firm Khosla Ventures LLC.

Nextdoor, which connects neighbors, and blank check company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II said on Tuesday that the combined company would list on the stock exchange under the symbol “KIND,” according to the press release.

Silicon Valley law firm Fenwick is guiding Nextdoor with a team led by corporate partners Ethan Skerry, Cynthia Clarfield Hess, Ran Ben-Tzur and Katherine Duncan.

The firm has advised the San Francisco-based social network on several of its funding rounds. Most recently, Clarfield Hess counseled Nextdoor on securing $170 million in financing from investors in 2019, according to a firm press release.

The Khosla Ventures SPAC also turned to a repeat advisor for guidance on the merger. A Latham team led by corporate partners Jim Morrone, Luke Bergstrom, Brian Paulson and Ryan Maierson is working with the company.

Morrone and Paulson were previously part of the team that advised the SPAC on its March $400 million initial public offering, not including proceeds from additional shares purchased by the underwriters, according to a press release. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom led the underwriters.

SPACs, or blank check companies, raise money through IPOs to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

Khosla Ventures has paired up with Latham for at least four SPAC IPOs, including Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co IV, which filed for its offering in February, according to records with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The law firm is also steering Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co in its $2.8 billion merger with biotechnology company Valo Health LLC, which is working with Goodwin Procter.

The Nextdoor deal is set to close in 2021’s fourth quarter.

Nextdoor’s financial advisors are Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Evercore Group LLC, which are also serving as the placement agents for a private investment in public equity connected to the merger. A Simpson Thacher team led by corporate partners Rise Norman and Mark Brod is advising them on their role as placement agents.

The SPAC’s financial advisor is Goldman Sachs & Co LLC.

Launched in the United States in 2011, Nextdoor allows members to seek advice from their neighbors on anything from babysitters to organizing local sports clubs.

The platform is used in more than 275,000 neighborhoods around the world and by nearly one in three U.S. households, Nextdoor said.

(NOTE: This story has been updated with the names of the Fenwick attorneys.)

