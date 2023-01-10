The fight is on for control of RealPage antitrust litigation

Companies

(Reuters) - Two of the hardest-fought disputes at the beginning of every big multidistrict litigation are where the cases will be litigated and which plaintiffs' firms will be in charge.

A team of prominent plaintiffs' firms executed a preemptive plan last month to seize control of both the venue and leadership for burgeoning antitrust litigation against property management software company RealPage Inc and a bevy of real estate firms that rent out apartments to students and tenants in multifamily homes.

But developments over the past week suggest that it may not be so easy for the firms – Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Berger Montague; Hausfeld; and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein – to box out competing plaintiffs' shops and litigate in their preferred jurisdiction, Seattle federal court.

If complex litigation gamesmanship is your jam, you’re going to love this story.

Let’s start with the allegations. Broadly speaking, plaintiffs' lawyers claim that RealPage software enabled rental property owners to collude to inflate rental prices. The lawsuits followed a ProPublica exposé last October about RealPage’s rent-setting algorithm, which, in turn, prompted Congressional calls for investigation. Neither RealPage nor its counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher responded to my request for comment but RealPage told Pro Publica in a statement that its software actually eliminates the risk of collusion by prioritizing property owners’ “internal supply/demand dynamics” instead of competitors’ prices.

RealPage and more than a dozen other defendants reacted quickly after Hagens Berman and other plaintiffs' firms began filing lawsuits in November, mostly in federal courts in California and Washington state. On Dec. 5, defendants asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer 11 lawsuits scattered across six jurisdictions to the Northern District of Texas, where RealPage is headquartered.

Even at that nascent stage of litigation, the defendants asserted, plaintiffs' firms were already angling for a desirable forum. The consolidation brief claimed that when early class actions were assigned to a pair of tough California judges, the firms voluntarily dismissed the cases and refiled claims in Seattle. “The panel should not afford deference to plaintiffs’ choice of a transferee district in light of this blatant gamesmanship,” the brief said.

Hagens Berman, Lieff and their allies were undaunted.

They voluntarily dismissed all of the prospective class actions filed in jurisdictions other than Seattle federal court, prompting the MDL panel to toss defendants’ bid for transfer to Texas. Then they asked U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik of Seattle to appoint them to lead two consolidated cases.

In the proposed leadership plan, Hagens Berman would head a nationwide class action on behalf of students who allegedly overpaid for off-campus housing. Lieff, Hausfeld and Berger Montague would lead a second nationwide class action for renters in multifamily residences.

Shrewd maneuvering, right?

Not according to rival plaintiffs' firms. In mid-December, after defendants brought their initial request for consolidation at the JPML, several firms that weren’t in the Seattle litigation began filing new lawsuits in different venues.

Some of those firms, including Scott+Scott, Robins Kaplan and Lowey Dannenberg, intervened in the Seattle cases to oppose the other firms’ proposed leadership structure. Their Dec. 20 motion argued that in the “rush to file first,” Hagens Berman and its allies had erroneously structured the cases as nationwide class actions instead of regional suits. The competing plaintiffs' firms cautioned Lasnik, the Seattle judge, not to appoint anyone to head the prospective class actions until it’s clear where the cases will be litigated.

Defense lawyers – no less shrewd than Hagens Berman and its allies – capitalized last week on the spate of new filings by competing plaintiffs’ firms. On Jan. 4, they brought a new motion at the JPML. With the litigation once again sprawling over multiple venues, defendants said, the panel should transfer all of the cases to Texas. The panel has ordered briefing from plaintiffs on the revived motion.

Defendants also filed a brief on Monday in the student housing class action before Lasnik, arguing that the Seattle judge should wait for the JPML to issue a decision on consolidation before he appoints a plaintiffs' firm to head the case.

RealPage and the other defendants told Lasnik that Hagens Berman and its allies had essentially conceded, in a Jan. 6 filing in the parallel class action on behalf of multifamily renters, that rival plaintiffs' firms had foiled the attempt to preempt the JPML and pick Seattle as a venue. (The Jan. 6 filing accused Scott+Scott, Robins Kaplan and Lowey Dannenberg of interfering with “the orderly and efficient progress” of the Seattle class actions before Lasnik. The Hagens Berman slate said it had been researching claims against RealPage and the other defendants for more than a year and had already spoken with more than 20 confidential informants.)

I reached out to lawyers from Scott+Scott, Robins Kaplan and Lowey Dannenberg about the wrangling but they didn’t respond. Defense lawyers also did not respond.

Steve Berman of Hagens Berman emailed a response to a query I sent to him and lawyers from the other firms he has teamed up with. Berman said the group intends to ask the JPML to transfer all of the RealPage cases to Lasnik, who has already shown he’s eager to oversee the litigation. Of the rival firms whose filings prompted defendants to renew their bid to move the litigation to Texas, Berman said it’s “disappointing [that] they come in late and try to upset a lot of cooperation to organize, even at the risk of sending the case to a venue with unfavorable law.”

What about those forum-shopping allegations from defendants? One person who doesn’t think the group did anything wrong is Lasnik, the Seattle judge. On Tuesday, he denied a motion by one defendant to move the case against it to California. Lasnik concluded that the firms’ maneuvers “do not create an appearance of judge-shopping.”

"We are in full agreement with Judge Lasnik’s order," said Gary Smith of Hausfeld.

Read more:

