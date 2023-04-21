Firms pass on paying for Twitter checks even as some star lawyers shell out















(Reuters) - Rough-and-tumble Twitter and cautious Big Law have never been well-matched, with most firms using the social media platform for tepid messages promoting their industry awards or white papers.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that when Twitter on Thursday began removing its legacy blue verification checkmarks from users who declined to pay for the privilege, I found just three firms out of the top 100 by revenue – Hogan Lovells; Holland & Knight and Vinson & Elkins – had ponied up for the badges.

As for the other 14 firms from the top 100 that had secured blue marks back when they were free and reserved for notable accounts of public interest?

So far, those firms — among them DLA Piper; Norton Rose Fulbright; Greenberg Traurig and Weil Gotshal & Manges — appear to have passed on shelling out to keep their checkmarks. The firms either declined comment or did not respond. (It should also be noted that glitches were reported on Thursday, with checkmarks on some accounts appearing and then disappearing.)

Twitter, which laid off its communications team, auto-responded to my email seeking comment with a poop emoji.

Subscriptions for blue check accounts start at $8 a month or $84 a year. Twitter is also rolling out a gold checkmark for “verified organizations” that costs $1,000 a month.

Given that law firms are basically professional worrywarts, their apparent lack of interest in paying for the verified marks may not bode well for Twitter owner Elon Musk’s revenue-raising scheme.

“We have decided to take a ‘wait and see’ approach, given all the changes happening at Twitter,” a spokesperson from one top firm told me. “From a practical standpoint, we currently do not see a direct business benefit to the verification designation.”

Another popular legal account, SCOTUS blog, which had 625,000 followers, quit Twitter on Thursday rather than pay the fee. “Bye Twitter,” the publication tweeted. “The tipping point was having to pay for verification, when we feel we add a lot of value.”

But a spokesperson for Hogan, which has 32,800 Twitter followers, said the firm figures it’s worth paying to keep its checkmark, citing benefits such as analytics and data, as well as more secure two-factor authentication.

Vinson chief communications officer Allan Schoenberg in an email also cited the “added security and analytics that come with the blue checkmark.” The firm currently has a modest 5,880 followers, but Schoenberg said it is “constantly evaluating and evolving our digital strategy.”

While many law firms may be lukewarm to Twitter, some individual lawyers have amassed large followings, using the platform for self-expression, networking and business development.

Are they willing to pay for a checkmark?

Those who have the blue badges include former Manhattan U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, now a partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr (1.7 million followers); Hogan Lovells appellate partner Neal Katyal (837,500 followers); Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan founder John Quinn (50,600 followers); and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison appellate chair Kannon Shanmugam (13,000 followers).

Lest you think the list is limited to the elite alone, Michael Avenatti (aka Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island inmate number 86743-054) also has a blue check – and 612,200 followers.

None responded to my requests for comment, though I don’t know if Avenatti can actually get text messages in prison.

Class action watchdog Ted Frank of the of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute (20,000 followers) also has a blue check. When I asked him about it, he offered this response via email: “I recently purchased a phenomenal fish appetizer at a Chinese restaurant in Virginia for $12, making that at least 150% as important a story. Would be happy to give that a review.”

This is an example of why Ted Frank is good at Twitter.

Still, plenty of lawyers with big followings are checkmark-free. For example, former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder, now senior counsel at Covington & Burling, has 559,300 followers and no blue mark. He declined comment via a firm spokesman.

Hogan appellate partner Sean Marotta (31,000 followers) also is checkmark-free.

“I didn't have a check before and I don't think I need one now,” he told me. “I don't think anyone could successfully impersonate my intense legal nerdery, anyway.”











