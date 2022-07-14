FirstEnergy settlement be damned, judge orders new plaintiffs' lawyers

(Reuters) - After months of criticizing shareholder lawyers for failing to conduct an adequate investigation of claims against directors of the corruption-tainted Ohio utility FirstEnergy Corp, U.S. District Judge John Adams has followed through on his threats to wrest the case away from them.

The Akron, Ohio, judge issued an order on Wednesday inviting new lawyers to apply to take over the case. His order, which is posted on the district court’s home page, said any lawyers who are “willing to diligently prosecute this matter and seek approval from this court of any potential resolution” should submit an application to Adams’ chambers.

Prospective counsel have until July 25 to apply. As of noon on Thursday, Adams’ chambers said, no one has.

One possible explanation for the dearth of applications? The litigation Adams wants new lawyers to pursue has already been settled -- or, I should say, is regarded as settled by everyone except for the Akron judge.

Wednesday's order is the latest bizarre development in one of the weirdest shareholder derivative cases I've ever run across.

In May, as I’ve told you, U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley of Columbus granted preliminary approval to a proposed $180 million global derivative settlement with FirstEnergy defendants. Lead counsel from Saxena White, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll moved for final approval of the $180 million global deal – and attorneys’ fees of about $48.6 million – on July 7. So far, the docket shows no objectors to the proposed settlement, which is scheduled for a fairness hearing on August 4.

That all seems perfectly normal and routine. But Adams, who is presiding over a parallel derivative case that he previously refused to transfer to Marbley, has declined to step aside despite the purported global settlement.

The Akron judge has contended since plaintiffs' lawyers first filed their proposed settlement before Marbley in February that the parties are engaged in forum shopping to avoid his skepticism about the deal, which was reached before any FirstEnergy executives were deposed. (The derivative suit stems from a bribery scandal in which the utility paid Ohio lawmakers for favorable legislation. The company paid $230 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation last summer.)

In the months after moving for preliminary approval, shareholder lawyers, counsel for individual FirstEnergy defendants and the board’s special litigation committee counsel have unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Adams that the settlement is in the best interests of FirstEnergy, reminding him repeatedly that derivative litigation is conducted on behalf of the company.

Adams, as I’ve reported, has focused on the public interest in exposing corporate misconduct. In March, he forced shareholder lawyers to disclose the identity of the FirstEnergy executives who allegedly paid the bribes to Ohio politicians. (Lawyers for the accused executives, who have not been criminally charged, have denied wrongdoing.)

Adams has also castigated plaintiffs' lawyers for failing to attempt to claw back compensation from FirstEnergy’s highest-paid executives. In response to arguments by proponents of the $180 million settlement – and, to repeat, that includes all of the parties in the litigation – Adams has said the recovery from FirstEnergy directors hardly begins to recoup the myriad costs of the bribery scandal, from reputational harm and stock price declines to the $230 million FirstEnergy paid to resolve the Justice Department’s case.

The Akron judge has been actively agitating for new lawyers to pick up the litigation since June, despite the parties' protestations that the proposed global settlement before Marbley specifically precludes continued litigation during the settlement approval process.

In an attempt to curtail Adams' interference with that process, the parties filed a joint motion last month to dismiss the lone case before him. Their brief offers a helpful summary of all the arguments they’ve presented – unsuccessfully – to Adams in the last few months. The settlement, they said, was the product of vigorous litigation and mediation before the well-regarded onetime judge Layn Phillips. The deal would mark the biggest-ever cash recovery in an Ohio derivative suit, the motion said, and would additionally benefit FirstEnergy by imposing corporate governance reforms, including retirement of board members in service during the bribery scandal. Moreover, they said, continued litigation would drain company resources, doing more harm than good to FirstEnergy.

Finally, the parties countered Adams’ public interest assertions by reminding the judge that the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has emphasized the benefits of resolving disputes – including shareholder derivative litigation -- through arms-length, non-collusive settlements.

Adams denied the dismissal motion on July 5, holding that the derivative suit before him was the first to have been filed in federal court. Under 6th Circuit rules, he said, shareholder lawyers should have filed their motion for settlement approval in his court. (The parties have said that they sought approval in the consolidated cases before Marbley because Adams never formally appointed lead counsel.) Adams once again accused the parties of forum-shopping, asserting that they seem to have gone to Marbley because Adams “expressed grave doubts about the [settlement] process.”

Shareholders laid out the whole long, strange trip in their July 7 motion for final approval in Marbley’s court, recounting all of the times Adams has blasted them for settling too quickly and evading his scrutiny. Plaintiffs' lawyers denied that they’d engaged in forum-shopping, telling Marbley that they sought his approval of the deal because he was overseeing consolidated litigation and had formally appointed lead counsel.

“The settlement,” they said, “is properly before this court.”

Shareholder counsel Joseph White of Saxena White declined to comment. Defense counsel for FirstEnergy board members did not respond to my query. I also did not receive a response from special litigation committee counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton.

Marbley, as I mentioned, has set a fairness hearing date of August 4, less than two weeks after Adams’ deadline for applications from prospective new counsel. It’s going to be really interesting to see what happens if the Columbus judge approves the global deal just as new shareholder lawyers dig into the case before Adams.

