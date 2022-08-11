Florida judge sharply questions 3M bankruptcy strategy

Summary

Law firms

3M maintains Aearo's bankruptcy is legitimate and will lead to fair resolution

(Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing about 230,000 claims over 3M Co's military-issue earplugs on Thursday sharply questioned the company's strategy of offloading its liabilities onto a newly bankrupt subsidiary.

U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida, who is presiding over the lawsuits by veterans who say their hearing was damaged by 3M unit Aearo Technologies' Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2 (CAEv2), said she was concerned that 3M may be trying to dodge her rulings, which the company has openly criticized in a brief filed in Indianapolis bankruptcy court.

"What party gets to run to another forum because you don't like the judge?" she asked 3M lawyer Jessica Lauria, of White & Case, at a court hearing. "That's why we have appellate review."

Lauria said there was no reason to believe the bankruptcy judge presiding over Aearo's case would not follow her rulings on evidentiary issues.

Out of the 16 trials to date in the massive multidistrict litigation involving 19 service members, plaintiffs have won in 10, with about $265 million in combined awards to 13 plaintiffs.

Aearo filed for bankruptcy on July 26 and said it had committed $1 billion to resolve the earplug litigation. Days before the filing, it entered into an agreement to indemnify 3M for all liability related to CAEv2.

The company, which has denied liability, has argued that the earplug cases, which name both 3M and Aearo as defendants, should now be resolved in bankruptcy court.

3M has called the MDL "broken beyond repair," blaming Rodgers' decision to allow "unvetted" claims on an administrative docket without filing fees, and rulings excluding scientific evidence from trials that could have helped the company.

Rodgers is considering two motions from veterans that seek to block the plan.

One veteran, Guy Cupit, argues that 3M should not be allowed to claim it is entirely separate from Aearo after failing to raise that defense over three years of litigation. The other, by Richard Valle, urges Rodgers to invoke an 18th-century law known as the All Writs Act, which authorizes district courts to issue orders to enforce their jurisdiction, to prevent Aearo from taking the claims into bankruptcy.

Rodgers on Thursday appeared open to that possibility.

"If I believe the bankruptcy was fraudulent and was concocted as a way to escape this court's jurisdiction, then that may be a perfect use of the All Writs Act," she said at one point in Thursday's hearing.

Plaintiffs' lawyers had harsh words for the company at the hearing as well.

"They should show more shame about what they are doing," said Valle's lawyer, Ashley Keller of Keller Postman.

The MDL is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885.

For the plaintiffs: Adam Wolfson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Ashley Keller of Keller Postman; Bryan Aylstock, Daniel Thornburgh and Jennifer Hoekstra of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson; Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss; and Joseph Messa of Messa & Associates

For 3M: Kimberly Branscome of Dechert; and Jessica Lauria of White & Case

