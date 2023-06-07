Flubbed deadline dooms Davis Wright's bid for legal fees

Summary

Summary Law Firms Firm disputed December deadline and will appeal denial of $306,000 fee request

(Reuters) - Law firm Davis Wright Tremaine on Tuesday was denied a bid to seek more than $306,000 in legal fees, after a California federal judge found the effort was "untimely" based on a deadline that had long passed.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar's order said the Seattle-based law firm was required to meet a December deadline to submit a filing specifying the amount in fees it wanted. The firm filed its fee papers on June 1.

In the underlying case, Davis Wright has represented Greenpeace, the defendant in a defamation lawsuit that the firm on Wednesday said was "designed to silence environmental advocacy." The plaintiff, Quebec-based Resolute Forest Products Inc, is represented by Brown Rudnick and has appealed to revive the lawsuit filed in federal court in Oakland, California.

Amid pretrial wrangling over evidence, a U.S. magistrate judge last year awarded fees to both Greenpeace and to Resolute. Both sides had sought sanctions against the other. The court directed the two sides to hash out amounts and to come back to the court by Dec. 1 if they did not reach an agreement.

"Because Greenpeace failed to comply with those requirements, it is not entitled to the fees it was awarded," Tigar wrote in Tuesday's order. He noted that neither party in the case sought to extend the magistrate judge's deadline.

Davis Wright said it would appeal Tigar's order denying fees.

Resolute and its lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Resolute's appeal is pending in the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Resolute is one of the largest North American producers of newsprint. The company alleged in the litigation that Greenpeace made false and defamatory statements about its logging practices, causing lost business. In April, Tigar ruled for Greenpeace.

Davis Wright had accused Resolute of litigation misconduct in seeking sanctions.

In its filing for fees, Davis Wright argued the Dec. 1 deadline was not operational after Resolute challenged the sanctions order.

Tigar in April upheld the magistrate's sanctions ruling, but his order did not set any deadline for the submission of fee court papers.

Davis Wright said it made a timely fee submission based on when Tigar granted summary judgment for Greenpeace.

Attorneys for Resolute told Tigar in a filing that Greenpeace had missed its window to file a fee application and urged the court to deny the late effort.

The case is Resolute Forest Products Inc v. Greenpeace International, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:17-CV-02824.

For Resolute Forest Products: Leo Presiado and Michael Bowe of Brown Rudnick

For Greenpeace: Thomas Burke and Laura Handman of Davis Wright Tremaine

