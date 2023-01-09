Former Apple privacy chief will help lead practice at law firm Gibson Dunn

Summary

Jane Horvath joins Gibson Dunn's Washington, D.C. office as a partner

She will co-lead the firm's privacy practice alongside three other lawyers















(Reuters) - Former Apple Inc chief privacy officer Jane Horvath has joined law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a co-chair of its privacy and cybersecurity practice, the Los Angeles-founded firm said on Monday.

Horvath starts in Gibson Dunn's Washington, D.C. office as a partner after an 11-year total run at Apple that ended in early November, according to a firm spokesperson.

Horvath will co-lead the privacy, cybersecurity and data innovation practice alongside former Facebook Inc deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer, who is based in Palo Alto, as well as Paris lawyer Ahmed Baladi and New York lawyer Alexander Southwell.

Beringer in a statement called Horvath "an industry powerhouse with deep relationships with global regulators and policymakers." As Apple's top privacy executive, she led regulatory, policy and product strategy on legal matters involving privacy and cybersecurity, Beringer said.

Prior to Apple, Horvath served as global privacy counsel at Alphabet Inc's Google and as the U.S. Department of Justice's first chief privacy counsel and civil liberties officer, the firm said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Gibson Dunn has made several other partner-level hires to its privacy and cybersecurity group in the past two years, drawing from companies, the government and rival firms. Other large law firms have also looked to bulk up in the practice area as companies navigate changing privacy laws and regulations and growing cybersecurity threats.

Bloomberg News previously reported in August 2022 that Horvath would leave the iPhone maker for Gibson Dunn, citing unnamed sources.

At 1,900-lawyer Gibson Dunn, Horvath will advise companies and management teams on matters including privacy and product strategy, advocacy with regulators and cybersecurity oversight and risk, the firm said.

