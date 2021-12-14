Former Boeing pilot says FAA official called him 'scapegoat'

Companies Boeing Co See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co (BA.N) charged with fraud for deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet says a Federal Aviation Administration official called him a "scapegoat."

Lawyers for Mark Forkner said an FAA official with personal knowledge of the 737-MAX contacted the government and said Forkner "is a 'scapegoat' and should 'not be charged'." The court filing did not disclose the official's name.

Lawyers asked a U.S. judge to allow current or former FAA officials permission to talk with Forkner's defense team

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

