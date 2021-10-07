Former EPA committee member sues agency, claiming industry 'purge'

A person enters the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former member of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scientific advisory body sued the agency in Washington, D.C. federal court on Thursday, alleging that the Biden administration engaged "in an unprecedented purge" when the EPA "eliminated" all industry representatives from two advisory committees.

S. Stanley Young, a statistician who has worked for the pharmaceutical industry, accuses President Joe Biden's EPA of violating the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) by forming new scientific advisory committees that are no longer fairly balanced, as the statute requires.

EPA spokesperson Timothy Carroll declined to comment because the case is pending.

Jones Day partner Brett Shumate, who represents Young, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shumate was a senior Justice Department official in the Trump administration, serving as a deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ's civil division.

"In its haste to eliminate all traces of industry from its advisory committees, EPA ran roughshod over FACA and its obligation to engage in reasoned decision-making," Thursday's complaint alleges.

Young, a resident of North Carolina, served on EPA's science advisory board, which is tasked with providing independent input for agency policy, after being appointed in 2017.

The board drew scrutiny under President Donald Trump after the EPA in 2019 made a vocal climate-change doubter a member.

President Joe Biden's pick to lead the EPA, Michael Regan, announced in March his decision to disband the board. Young was "abruptly fired," his complaint says. Regan cited as a reason for his move a decision by former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a Trump pick, to bar certain scientists from serving on its independent advisory boards.

The scientists' ban prompted the Union of Concerned Scientists in 2018 to sue the agency in Boston federal court for what it also described as a "purge."

Young claims in his complaint that when the EPA reconstituted the science advisory board and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee, which Regan also dissolved in March, he was nominated to serve on both, but not selected by the agency.

Young has previously worked at pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline, as well as at the National Institute of Statistical Sciences, according to the complaint.

Among the alleged FACA violations cited in the lawsuit, Young said not one of the 54 new members of the science advisory board and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee are affiliated with the corporate sector.

Young's lawsuit drew praise Thursday from leaders of conservative think tanks The Heartland Institute and the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

The case is Young v. United States Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-02623.

For Young: Brett Shumate of Jones Day

Reporting by Sebastien Malo @sebastienmalo