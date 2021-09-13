Former head of SEC's complex products group goes to private practice

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Longtime U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement official Daniel Michael is joining a law firm after more than a decade at the securities regulator.

Michael, who recently left the SEC, will join Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, the firm said in a statement on Monday. Michael began working for the SEC's enforcement division in October 2010 and most recently ran a unit tasked with investigating potential misconduct of asset-backed securities and other complex financial products.

While at the SEC, he investigated high-profile cases into financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase, led a team to bring charges against Merrill Lynch for violating customer protection rules, and oversaw the agency's first-ever case against a decentralized finance lender.

Michael will join Skadden's New York office.

"His ten years of SEC Enforcement Division experience, including his leadership of the nationwide group handling some of the SEC’s most complex cases, will undoubtedly prove extremely valuable to our clients," said David Meister, David Meister, head of the firm's government enforcement and white collar crime group in New York.