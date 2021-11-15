Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Former Trump adviser Bannon arrives at FBI's DC office

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrived at the FBI's Washington office on Monday morning before a scheduled court appearance to face charges after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon, 67, was expected to surrender to law enforcement in on Monday and make his initial appearance in federal court, according to the Justice Department. read more

