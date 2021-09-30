Four firms shape Merck’s $11.5 bln bet on drugmaker Acceleron

File photo: The Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary Law firms Covington & Burling, Gibson Dunn guide Merck

Ropes & Gray pairs with Acceleron

(Reuters) - Four law firms, including Covington & Burling and Ropes & Gray, are supporting pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co’s roughly $11.5 billion deal to snap up rare disease-focused drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc.

The companies announced their plans to merge on Thursday as New Jersey-based Merck looks to bolster rare disease treatments.

Merck is working with longtime adviser Covington & Burling, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher provides antitrust advice.

The Covington team includes corporate partners Catherine Dargan, Michael Riella and Emily Leonard. Dargan and Riella also guided Merck on its roughly $1.85 billion acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company targeting autoimmune diseases, according to a February firm press release.

The Gibson Dunn team is led by antitrust and competition partner Stephen Weissman and of counsel Jamie France; and includes partners Ali Nikpay and Attila Borsos. Weissman has represented Merck in matters including antitrust litigation and other acquisitions, according to his firm profile.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-headquartered Acceleron has hired Ropes & Gray for guidance on the deal.

The Ropes & Gray attorneys are led by M&A partner Christopher Comeau. The team includes M&A counsel Aileen Kim; employment and benefits partner Renata Ferrari; life sciences partner Marc Rubenstein; antitrust partner Michael McFalls; and tax partner Leo Arnaboldi III.

The Acceleron deal is expected to close in 2021’s fourth quarter.

Merck’s financial advisers are Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co LLC. Acceleron’s are Centerview Partners LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

Centerview Partners is represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including M&A partners Marie Gibson and Graham Robinson.

