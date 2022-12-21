Fox Rothschild law firm, ex-aide end sexual harassment lawsuit















(Reuters) - A former administrative assistant at U.S. law firm Fox Rothschild has dropped her lawsuit accusing a former attorney there of sexual harassment and assault, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Stephanie Jones and Fox Rothschild informed U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark, New Jersey, that they would be dismissing "any and all claims" in the case. Court records show Jones and Fox Rothschild met with a magistrate judge for settlement discussions on Nov. 29.

Lawyers for Jones and Fox Rothschild and a spokesperson for the firm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jones' December 2019 lawsuit said Ian Siminoff, then a New Jersey-based labor and employment counsel at the firm, sent her a series of sexually explicit text messages and photos and sexually assaulted her three times between 2014 and 2017.

Siminoff, who was dropped as a defendant in the case earlier this year, said his relationship with Jones, including physical contact, was consensual. He accused Jones of presenting an "obviously cherry-picked sample of the thousands of text messages she exchanged with" him.

Siminoff's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Records show he has retired from the practice of law in New Jersey.

Fox Rothschild fired Siminoff after the lawsuit was filed. The firm denied Jones' allegations of gender bias and retaliation.

The case is Jones v. Fox Rothschild LLP, et al., U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 2:20-cv-06312.

For Jones: Tyrone Blackburn, of T.A. Blackburn Law PLLC

For Fox Rothschild: David Treibman, Sarah Wieselthier, Kathleen McLeod Caminiti and Rosemary Gousman, of Fisher Phillips

