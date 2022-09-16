Fracking ban challenge by Pa. Republican caucus rejected

Delegates hold "No To Fracking" signs during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Summary

Summary Law firms State senators objected to regulator's ban on oil and gas fracking in the Delaware River Basin

But their case fundamentally misapplied the state's enviromental law, said appeals court

(Reuters) - Pennsylvania Republicans aiming to overturn a ban on hydraulic fracturing in the Delaware River Basin fundamentally misconstrued state law guaranteeing the right to clean air and water, a federal appeals court said Friday, dismissing the state GOP’s challenge.

Noting the ruling was “narrow,” the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the economic injuries alleged by the state’s Senate Republican caucus and several town governments were “hypothetical” and the challengers were attempting to bend the state’s 1971 Environmental Rights Amendment (ERA), which establishes the state as a trustee of the commonwealth’s natural resources.

“The problem with this argument is that it ignores the explicit purpose of the ERA and mistakes the unique public trust it created for a run-of-the-mill financial trust in which the trustees have a duty to maximize profits,” wrote Judge Julio Fuentes for a three-judge panel. Steven Miano, an attorney at Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller, who represented Democratic state senators and Philadelphia-area counties that intervened in the case, said the court’s decision affirms that the challenge was “based on political disagreement” that has no place in federal court.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The ERA's “purpose is to conserve Pennsylvania’s environmental resources, not exploit them,” Miano said.

Spokespeople for the Republican senators and the commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. The fracking ban was approved last year by the Delaware River Basin Commission, a collaborative effort between several states to oversee the watershed stretching from southern New York along the Appalachian Mountain range into southern New Jersey and northern Delaware. The Commission’s ban codified a moratorium that began in 2010 amid conservationists' concerns that fracking – a process that involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into bedrock to extract fuel – posed serious threats to the drinking water supply for millions of people.

In their complaint and subsequent appeal, Republican state senators Gene Yaw and Lisa Baker, alongside the state’s Senate Republican caucus, two townships and two counties, said the ban overstepped the commission's authority and amounts to an attack on the ERA because it limits payments from fracking going into the trust's stewardship fund. Their earlier challenge to the fracking moratorium was also denied.

The case is Gene Yaw et al. v. Delaware River Basin Commission et al., United States Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, case No. 21-2315.

For the challengers: Matthew Haverstick, Shohin Vance, Joshua Voss and Samantha Zimmer of Kleinbard

For the commission: John Stapleton of LeVan Stapleton Segal Cochran and Ken Warren of Warren Environmental Counsel

For intervenors: Kacy Manahan of Delaware Riverkeeper Network and Peter Keays, Steven Miano and Robert Wiygul of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.