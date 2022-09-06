Freedom mobile sale not enough to resolve Rogers-Shaw deal concerns -competition watchdog

Ethernet cables are seen in front of Rogers and Shaw Communications logos in this illustration taken, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The sale of Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) unit Freedom mobile to Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO) was not enough to eliminate antitrust concerns with the proposed C$20 billion ($15.21 billion) purchase of Shaw by Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), Canada's competition watchdog said.

"Such a divestiture will not replace the significant and growing competition Shaw Mobile was delivering and would continue to deliver in Alberta and British Columbia, and it would make Freedom Mobile a substantially weaker competitor than it would have been but for the proposed transaction," the watchdog said in a document posted on the website of Canada's competition tribunal on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.3153 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.