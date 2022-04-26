FTC accuses Surescripts of 'alternate reality' in antitrust case

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Settlement talks hit wall over scope of relief to protect public, FTC says

Surescripts, represented by Latham's antitrust leader, denies claims

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Surescripts LLC can't agree on what penalty should be imposed on the health information network to settle a federal antitrust lawsuit, according to the agency's court filing on Monday that blasted the company's market conduct.

The FTC sued Surescripts in 2019 for alleged anticompetitive practices in the electronic prescribing market. Healthcare providers use Virginia-based Surescripts' network to electronically send prescriptions to pharmacies and to contact insurance companies to determine a patient's benefits eligibility.

The agency accused Surescripts of using "loyalty contracts" to thwart competition, a claim the company denies. The sides have clashed over what relief might be appropriate to resolve the lawsuit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The reason the case is not settled is that the parties do not currently agree on the relief that is needed to protect the public and redress the anticompetitive harm," FTC lawyer Tanya O'Neil told U.S. District Judge John Bates in a Washington, D.C., federal court filing.

An FTC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a lawyer for Surescripts, Latham & Watkins partner Amanda Reeves, who leads the firm's antitrust practice, did not immediately return a similar request.

The FTC on Monday told Bates that the agency has a "mountain of evidence" alleging antitrust violations against Surescripts and that the company "constructs an alternate reality" in which "customers had no interest in competition, and its competitors failed due solely to their own defects."

Surescripts' lawyers argued in a filing on Monday that the FTC "does not put forth any direct evidence of monopoly power."

The company said its "loyalty provisions with its customers did not foreclose competition in the market and did not cause any anticompetitive effects such as higher price and reduced output."

The agency's complaint seeks an injunction barring alleged exclusionary practices in the e-prescription market. Last year, Bates dismissed without prejudice the FTC's request for monetary relief, after the U.S. Supreme Court curbed the power of the agency to directly obtain court-ordered monetary relief under a key provision of federal law.

At a hearing in December, Bates said "I do think that there's a lot to be said for giving your best effort at resolution at this time before you start incurring even more expenses in terms of summary judgment and, if necessary thereafter, a trial."

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Surescripts LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:19-cv-01080-JDB.

For the plaintiff: Tanya O'Neil and Markus Meier of the FTC

For the defendant: Amanda Reeves and Alfred Pfeiffer of Latham & Watkins

Read more:

U.S. antitrust enforcers plan to toughen merger guidelines

Boies Schiller antitrust veteran jumps to FTC as senior trial counsel

Meet the Big Law alum leading the FTC's lawsuit against Facebook

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.