FTC asks for court help in getting L.A. law firm to turn over docs

Summary Law firms FTC says Manatt, Phelps & Phillips received $704,000 payment from alleged scam artist Robert Zangrillo

Manatt represented Zangrillo's business partner

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is asking a federal judge to force a Los Angeles-based firm to turn over its records relating to a $704,000 payment an alleged scam artist made in 2014.

In a filing made Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the FTC alleged that Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has refused to turn over records relating to a payment it received from Robert Zangrillo, who allegedly helped run a series of websites that purported to offer government services.

Manatt, according to the FTC, represented Zangrillo's business partner, Burton Katz, but not Zangrillo. Katz reached a settlement with the FTC in 2014 over a phone bill-cramming scam he allegedly led that resulted in consumers getting hit with unauthorized charges on their cellphone bills.

The FTC is trying to hold Zangrillo, Katz and others in civil contempt for allegedly running a "sprawling online scheme" that bilked customers out of their money and personal information through websites that purportedly offer easy access to government services, in violation of the 2014 settlement.

Manatt's managing partner, Donna Wilson, did not respond to a request for comment. Zangrillo's communications with Manatt "go to the heart of his contempt, common enterprise, and individual liability defenses," the FTC alleged in its Thursday filing.

A separate federal judge described the websites, e.g. californiadrivers.org, floridadriverslicenses.org and indianadriverslicense.org, allegedly run by Katz and Zangrillo's On Point Global LLC, as "patently misleading" in a January 2020 preliminary injunction.

In letters to the FTC, Manatt argued that the federal agency's record request was too burdensome for the firm to meet, something the FTC argues against in its filing.

Representatives for the FTC also did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-mc-00466.