FTC resists Illumina's push for more experts at merger trial

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is resisting a bid from Illumina Inc to call two additional witnesses at the agency's upcoming antitrust trial, saying the request from the life sciences company is an effort to conduct a "trial-by-expert" proceeding.

A 2009 FTC rule provides that a party must show "extraordinary circumstances" to be allowed to call more than five witnesses, and agency lawyers said in a Friday filing that Illumina, fighting to keep a $7.1 billion merger with Grail Inc alive, had not met that threshold.

An administrative law judge did not immediately rule on Illumina's request to add two witnesses.

A lawyer for Illumina, Sharonmoyee Goswami, a litigation partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, did not return a message on Monday seeking comment. Grail, which makes a "multi-cancer early detection" test, is represented by Latham & Watkins.

The merger trial is set to begin Aug. 24. The case has garnered significant attention as a rare effort from regulators to stop a vertical merger of companies that are not directly competing in the same market. Grail and its competitors rely on Illumina's DNA sequencing technology, the FTC asserts, and Illumina's acquisition of Grail would reduce innovation.

"(T)his case involves numerous, complex issues and technical areas giving rise to extraordinary circumstances that require the designation of two additional experts," Illumina's lawyers said in their July 26 filing.

Illumina said it wanted to add as witnesses a primary care physician, Richard Abrams, to testify about cancer-screening test options, and a certified public accountant, Robert Rock, who would testify about compliance matters involving the company's contractual commitments.

The FTC has twice allowed more than five experts to testify since 2009, the agency said in its filing.

Unlike in those earlier cases, FTC lawyer Wells Harrell wrote, "the complaint here alleges harm in a single market, under a single legal theory, resulting from a single proposed transaction."

Harrell called the Illumina case "straightforward" and said the commission planned to call up to three experts at trial later this month.

The case is In the Matter of Illumina Inc and Grail Inc, Federal Trade Commission Office of Administrative Law Judges, Docket No. 9401.

For the government: Susan Musser and Wells Harrell of the FTC

For Illumina: Christine Varney and Richard Stark of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

For Grail: Michael Egge and Marguerite Sullivan of Latham & Watkins

