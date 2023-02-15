FTC seeks company's Slack data in consumer case in U.S. court

Summary

(Reuters) - A company accused of running a telemarketing scheme wants to bar the U.S. Federal Trade Commission from accessing employee messages from the Slack Technologies LLC platform, calling the agency's effort an "enormous fishing expedition."

American Future Systems Inc, which does business as Progressive Business Publications Inc, argued in a filing on Tuesday in Philadelphia federal court that it does not have unfettered access to all of its Slack chats and does not maintain them in the ordinary course of business.

The wrangling over preservation of data and employee messaging on third-party applications such as Slack is part of a growing body of court rulings concerning evolving types of worker messaging.

Slack, now a part of business software maker Salesforce Inc, is not a party in the lawsuit the FTC and Pennsylvania attorney general filed in 2020. The complaint alleged American Future Systems and affiliated entities duped schools, businesses and other outlets over the sale of publication subscriptions.

"In some cases, Slack messages have been found to contain the 'smoking gun' regarding liability in the case," the FTC wrote in a court filing last month in the case. Slack has said it will produce records from 2015 onward for American Future Systems, court papers show.

Pennsylvania-based Progressive Business Publications and its lawyers, including DLA Piper's U.S. litigation chair, Ilana Eisenstein, on Wednesday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The FTC declined to comment.

In its filing, American Future Systems argued that internal Slack messages have no bearing on the FTC's focus on the company's engagements with subscribers and would-be customers.

American Future Systems said it was using the free and "most basic" version of Slack. The company said its public Slack channels consisted "of personal conversations, pictures of employees' cats, dogs and Christmas trees."

The company said it has already handed over more than 11 million pages of email correspondence with customers, customer service notes, recordings of telemarketing sales calls and other records.

The FTC said American Future Systems "has made it incredibly difficult for plaintiffs to obtain the necessary documentation to prepare for depositions and trial."

The agency called Slack messaging a "voluminous" information source for issues including telemarketing, training and consumer complaints.

Trial in the case is scheduled for September.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. American Future Systems Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:20-cv-02266.

For the FTC: Maris Snell of the FTC; and Heather Kelly of Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

For defendants: Ilana Eisenstein of DLA Piper; Morgan Birch of White and Williams; and Paul Saint-Antoine of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Reporting by Mike Scarcella











