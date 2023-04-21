FTC sues to stop the integration of New Orleans-area hospitals

Companies HCA Healthcare Inc Follow















April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday it sued to block Louisiana Children's Medical Center from integrating three competing hospitals it recently acquired, saying it failed to report the acquisition to federal authorities.

LCMC and HCA Healthcare(HCA.N) "defied federal law by consummating the $150 million acquisition without reporting it to U.S. antitrust authorities and without observing the mandatory waiting period," the FTC said.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.